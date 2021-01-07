Do you recognize anyone in this photograph? If you do, call 252-747-3883, Ext. 1, and include your name and town, or post your answers on our Facebook page. Search The Standard Newspaper and “like” us to share your information.

Linda Mayo of Farmville identified the boy in the Dec. 24 Looking Back as her son, Tommy Mayo. It was taken during a science fair held at Farmville Central High School in 1982. Tommy received first place for his science project. Last week’s Looking Back remains unidentified.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.