SNOW HILL — Greene County Schools will be working with state officials in the coming weeks to develop plans for a $50 million lottery-funded facility that will replace Greene Central High School, the superintendent said.
The school system earlier this month was among nine districts to share more than $300 million in new state lottery-funded grants for school construction, renovation projects and other capital improvements.
Details are forthcoming on what will be multi-year plans for Greene Central, but $50 million will have a great impact, Superintendent Frank Creech told the Board of Education on Monday.
“We will now be able to provide our students and community with a state-of-the-art high school that will serve Greene County for many years to come,” Creech said.
Local officials will be working with the state Department of Public Instruction through the initial grants administration process, Creech said. "During that time, we will begin developing a project timeline that we can share with the community and keep everyone informed as to the progress.”
Creech said decisions about the current Greene Central building will be made later in the process. "We plan for the new school to be located on the same parcel of land Greene Central currently sits on."
The superintendent also said the county wants to make improvements to the athletic facilities as part of the project.
DPI announced it received 164 grant applications from 72 districts across the state totaling more than $2.4 billion, a news release said. The applications were reviewed by NCDPI and awarded to districts in economically distressed counties, some were hardest hit by natural disasters like flooding and an earthquake, the
The grants were awarded under the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund in addition to the state’s two other lottery-supported capital funds: the Public School Building Capital Fund and the Public School Building Repair and Renovation Fund. The programs allocate funds to all North Carolina school districts every year, the department reported.
Over the last six years, the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund has awarded nearly $1.2 billion to local school districts, providing funding for 69 new K-12 construction projects, including 39 new schools, 10 new buildings, and the replacement of 55 existing schools.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said the needs-based grants are helping districts across North Carolina with fewer local resources ensure that all students benefit from the best possible learning environments.
“Many students in North Carolina attend schools built decades ago,” Truitt said. “These grants are paying for schools designed and built for the 21st century. Today’s students, regardless of where they live and attend school, deserve nothing less.”
“Being awarded this grant is the first of many steps in a multiyear process. There is a lot of work to do. We are eager to get started,” Creech said.