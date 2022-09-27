SNOW HILL — Greene County Schools will be working with state officials in the coming weeks to develop plans for a $50 million lottery-funded facility that will replace Greene Central High School, the superintendent said.

The school system earlier this month was among nine districts to share more than $300 million in new state lottery-funded grants for school construction, renovation projects and other capital improvements.

