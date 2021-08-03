Pitt County Animal Services will offer a low-cost rabies vaccination clinic north of the river for dogs and cats on Aug. 14.
The clinic will be held 8 to noon at Staton House Volunteer Fire Department, 200 Staton Road, off of N.C. 11 north of Greenville.
The cost of each vaccination is $10. Payment will be cash or check only.
Only 1-year rabies vaccinations will be available. All animals must be secured in a carrier or on a leash.
North Carolina General Statutes require that all dogs and cats 4 months and older be vaccinated and that dogs and cats display the vaccination tag at all times. This tag can also be used to identify a dog or cat if lost or strayed.
Dogs and cats receiving the vaccination this year will need to be vaccinated again in 2022.
For more information, please contact Pitt County Animal Services at 252-902-1726.