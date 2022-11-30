...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Low Income Energy Assistance Program begins Thursday
The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program administered by the Pitt County Department of Social Services will begin its 2022-23 season on Thursday.
LIEAP provides a one-time payment to utility providers for eligible families who need assistance with home heating expenses. Applications will be accepted until March 31 or when all the money is spent.
Households with a person age 60 or older, or an individual receiving disability benefits and services through the N.C. Division of Aging and Adult Services, can begin applying as early as Thursday. Applicants who fall outside of this priority group can apply beginning Jan. 3, according to a news release.
Income verification is required for all applicants. Individuals applying must verify all income received the month prior to the date of application, including:
Gross wages
Gross amount of Social Security benefits
Gross amount of SSI
Gross amount of Veterans Administration income
Gross amount of any retirement received
Child support and contributions received from anyone outside your home
Any other income received
Names, dates of birth, and Social Security numbers of all household members
Name and address of heating provider with the account number.
Applications may be submitted through epass.nc.gov. Applications and inquiries also will be accepted by telephone at 252-902-1352. They may be submitted via the U.S. Postal Service or by fax or in-person to the Pitt County Human Services Center. Below is a list of the locations to apply for LIEAP in person.
Pitt County Human Services Center, 203 Government Circle, 8-5 p.m. Monday-Friday; phone, 252-902-1352; fax, 252-902-1868.
Northern Pitt Improvement Association, 2197 Old River Road, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; phone, 252-215-3064.
Bethel Advocacy Center, 130 W. Washington St., Bethel, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday; phone, 252-341-7586.
St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 2921 Briery Swamp Road, Stokes; 10 a.m.–noon, second and fourth Thursdays; phone 252-795-3603.
St. Rest United Holy Church, 154 Hammond St., Winterville, 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays; phone, 252-756-9718.
Triumph Community Outreach Ministries, 7874 U.S. 264 East, Washington, N.C., 10:30 a.m.-noon second and fourth Thursdays; phone, 252-975-6944.
Greene County LIEAP
The Greene County Department of Social Services will accept LIEAP applications for anyone 60 years and older or disabled and receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services beginning Thursday through Dec. 31.
Those who received automatic payments last year in December will again receive automatic payments based on the information from last year.
Letters will be sent to all individuals who received automatic payments last year to make sure their heating provider and account numbers are correct. If there is an error, clients are asked to inform Greene County DSS.
All other individuals can apply Jan. 3-March 31 or until funds are exhausted.
Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their heating bill and proof of income when they apply.