Machining students and instructors who participated in derby car racing are from left, Skyler Svoboda, Dean Finkbiner and Jordan Crouell, kneeling, and Altwond Andrews, Justin Roberts, Elijah Balli-Solis, Adam Irsik, Matthew Kearney, Colton Cole, Masyn Rackley, Cole Matthews and Devonte Williams, standing.
LCC students in the Mechanical Engineering and Computer-Integrated Machining Programs recently put their skills to the test by participating in the annual Aerospace & Advanced Manufacturing Center (AAMC) Derby Car Race at the center.
The students from the two programs combined their talents to design and manufacture a car that met certain requirements then they put the cars to the test by racing multiple times on different tracks.
Mechanical Engineering student Adam Irsik of La Grange led the track rebuild and upgrade, and students from the Industrial Systems Program assisted in upgrading the racetrack.
“The purpose of this project is to get engineering and machining students working together to explore their creativity while learning about each other’s realistic abilities,” said Computer-Integrated Machining Program Chair Andrew Luppino.
“This exercise is meant to open student’s eyes to the capabilities of their counterparts so that they are more prepared to work together with future coworkers of the same career path in industry,” he said.
Five teams participated in the derby. Following are the members of each team:
First place, Dean Finkbiner of Kinston, Skyler Svoboda of New Bern and Jason Posey of La Grange
Second place, Matthew Kearney of Snow Hill, Cole Matthews of Hookerton and Masyn Rackley of La Grange
Third place, Elijah Balli-Solis of Kinston, Colton Cole of Kinston and Ashley Haynes of Kinston
Fourth place, Jordan Crouell of Kinston, Devonte Williams of Grifton and Ryan Haynes of Kinston.
Fifth place, Altwond Andrews of Kinston, Justin Roberts of Hubert, and Sydney Haynes of Kinston. Andrews, Roberts and Haynes also won the Most Creative Design for their race car.
For more information on the programs at the AAMC, contact Luppino at 527-6223, ext. 107 or email at acluppino31@lenoircc.edu.