...INCREASED FIRE DANGER STATEMENT IN EFFECT THIS AFTERNOON
THROUGH EARLY EVENING...
The combination of very low relative humidities in the 15 to 25%
range, gusty northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and dry fuels will
lead to increased fire danger today.
Outdoor burning is discouraged. Please refer to your local burn
permitting authority on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use
extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily
available.
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT THURSDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Winterville police are looking for the driver of this Prius, who they say stole from the mailbox at Open Door Church about 8:13 p.m. March 4.
Winterville police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle in the theft of packages and mail from a church on Reedy Branch Road earlier this month.
A news release from the Winterville Police Department said the larceny occurred at 8:13 p.m. March 4 at Open Door Church, 4584 Reedy Branch Road. Multiple items were stolen from the church’s mailbox.
The department released stills from video footage at the scene depicting a silver Toyota Prius and its driver, a white male, who they said can be seen exiting the car and taking mail from the church mailbox.
The department said the man appears to be in a T-shirt and shorts with a slender build and short hair. The suspect put the mail from the box into his car through the passenger window before exiting.
Anyone with information can contact the department at 756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers.
Trailer stolen
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a trailer stolen from a Grifton business in February.
The sheriff’s office took to social media on March 10 asking its followers to provide any information on the location of a pewter-colored, 2020 Quality Cargo Trailer stolen from Gaskins Fabrication, 420 W. Hanrahan Road.
An incident report corresponding to the case number posted to social media said the trailer was reported stolen on the morning of March 9 and is believed to have been stolen between 8 a.m. Feb. 9 and 9 a.m. March 4. The trailer is valued at $12,000.
The report said that the owner’s relationship with the suspect is unknown.
Anyone with information about the theft was asked to contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777, online at crimestopper.org or by using the P3 Tips application for mobile devices.