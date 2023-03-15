20230310142722415.jpg

Winterville police are looking for the driver of this Prius, who they say stole from the mailbox at Open Door Church about 8:13 p.m. March 4.

 Contributed photo

Winterville police are asking for assistance in identifying a suspect vehicle in the theft of packages and mail from a church on Reedy Branch Road earlier this month.

A news release from the Winterville Police Department said the larceny occurred at 8:13 p.m. March 4 at Open Door Church, 4584 Reedy Branch Road. Multiple items were stolen from the church’s mailbox.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.