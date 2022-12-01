PCS Logo

Thousands of people surveyed across the state agree that North Carolina needs to change the way it assigns School Performance Grades, but ideas on how to reform the system are still being discussed.

Pitt County Schools Director of Testing and Accountability Shannon Wainright told members of the Board of Education this week that North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt has solicited opinions on altering the state’s School Performance Grades. Nearly 20,000 people, mostly educators and parents, have offered input.

