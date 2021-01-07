The Greene County Public Library takes pride in making our library a go-to place for recreational, educational and communal fulfillment. One of the ways in which we plan to realize this mission is by collaborating with state government officials with the goal of contributing to the educational goals of our local community members. Given that we are an institution that caters to those who seek education and higher learning, we are glad to include our library in the statewide Park and Learn Program orchestrated by the NC Student Connect committee.
On Sept. 9, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that $40 million would be invested into the NC Student Connect project, which was created with the intent of providing broadband access to students throughout the state. Due to living in rural areas, as well as familial financial restrictions, a large segment of grade-school students throughout North Carolina do not have the opportunity to connect to wireless towers to complete or enhance their studies.
By happenstance, many adults also struggle with attaining broadband internet access due to the scarcity of available places in rural areas that lack a sufficient supply of public places to install hot spots as well as cellular broadband towers. As a result, 20 percent of this initiative would be invested in placing wireless services in public places frequented by members of the public, as decided by the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which include school parking lots, historic sites, museums and local parks.
As part of this initiative, the Greene County Public Library has been equipped with wireless technology that allows our patrons to connect to Wi-Fi from the comfort of their vehicles. All of our patrons have the opportunity to use our Wi-Fi to complete assignments and study for tests without leaving the parking lot. We are also grateful to give local students the opportunity to finish their classes and for our adult patrons who wish to use fast-paced, uninterrupted internet services while maintaining social distancing during these trying times.
As part of our goal to contribute to students’ academic journeys, we would also like everyone to know about our Student Access program. We have partnered with Greene County Schools to give students the opportunity to use the library’s resources without having a physical library card. All locally-residing children with their parents’ approval can have a library account created for them using their student identification number from school. The student identification number operates like our typical library card numbers and gives our young community members the ability to check out physical books, magazines and audiobooks (up to 10 at one time), use our public computers, and use library resources such as NC LIVE, Libby and Overdrive. These accounts also don’t collect late fees for overdue books. Our priority is making use of the library and its resources as convenient as possible for all students in Greene County.
For more information regarding our new wireless connection services and for Student Access, feel free to call us at 747-3437 or email us at greeneco@neuselibrary.org.