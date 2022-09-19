09xx21_gdr_county-fair-12.jpg

Coral Clark enjoys a ride at the Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

 Willow Abbey Mercando

From carnival rides to shows and barnyard animals to favorite foods, the Pitt County American Legion Agricultural Fair has had more than a century for “Making Memories.” That is the theme for the 102nd annual event, scheduled for Tuesday through Sept. 25 at 3910 Martin Luther King Jr. Highway.

“It’s family oriented,” fair executive Phyllis Ross said. “It’s all about making memories, the family getting together and having a fun time.”

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.