A Winterville man was arrested on a charge he broke into a church near Old Tar Road last week, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported.
Dominique Angelo Anderson, 28, of 518 Gale Blvd. was arrested by the deputies early on March 31 for a breaking and entering at Integrity Church on Irish Lane. According to an incident report, the break-in was reported at 12:18 a.m.
Anderson made his first court appearance at 9 a.m. that morning, according to an arrest warrant. He was held on a $25,000 secured bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Anderson has prior arrests for felony breaking and entering, conspiracy to commit breaking and entering and larceny in Wake County.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases release reports with the following details and allegations.
- 4600 block Corey Road, Winterville, 5:53 p.m., March 31: woman reports assaulted by child at residence; case unfounded.
- 3000 block Emma Burnette Lane, Fountain, 7:56 p.m., April 3: four-wheeler valued at $4,000 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3800 block North Glenwood Lane, Farmville, 4:04 p.m., April 2: Honda Accord valued at $500 stolen from residence; case active.
- 6400 block U.S. 13, Farmville, 6:49 a.m., April 3: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; serious injury reported; case active.
- 4700 block Weyerhaeuser Road, Ayden, 6:27 p.m, March 30: tractor valued at $8,000 stolen from residence; case active.
GREENE COUNTY
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Victoria Velasco, 34, of 400 Chelsea Snow Hill, was cited April 3 and charged with two misdemeanor counts. She was placed under a $500 secured bond. Her court date is May 7 in Snow Hill.
- Briana Yeshan Hunter, 26, of 117 Brian Drive Farmville was arrested April 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count simple assault and resisting public officer. No bond was issued. Her court date is April 23 in Snow Hill.
- Joseph Tadryl Bryant, 40, of 3284 Colony Court, Greenville, was arrested March 31 and charged with one misdemeanor count larceny, assault on a female and false imprisonment. No bond was issued. His court date is April 9 in Snow Hill.
- Shea Anquon Langley, 32, of 210 James St., Snow Hill, was taken into custody March 31 and charged with one felony count obtain property under false pretense. He was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date is April 23 in Snow Hill.
- Michael Williams Jr., 36, of 2572 Sutton Loop, La Grange, was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count failure to appear for driving while licensed revoked and failure to appear for expired registration card/tag. These charges stem from Pitt County. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count failure to appear for operating vehicle with no insurance, possession of open container, shoplifting concealment of goods, driving while impaired, reckless driving wanton disregard and driving while licensed revoked. These charges stem from Lenoir County. He was placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His court date is April 14 in Kinston.
- Joshua Earl Price, 32, of 116 Edgemont Drive, Snow Hill was arrested March 27 and charged with one felony probation violation. He was placed under a $20,000 secured bond. His court date is April 26 in Snow Hill.
- Michael Williams Jr., 36, of 2572 Sutton Loop, La Grange was taken into custody March 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count failure to appear for driving while license revoked and expired registration card/tag. These charges stem from Pitt County. He was also charged with failure to appear for operating vehicle with no insurance, possession of open container, shoplifting concealment of goods, driving while impaired, reckless driving wanton disregard and driving while license revoked not impaired revoked. These charges stem from Lenoir County. He was placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His court date is April 14 in Kinston.
- Meredith Leigh Vincent, 38, of 1937 N.C. 903 S, Snow Hill was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor failure to appear child support. She was placed under a $200 bond. Her court date is April 28 in Snow Hill.
- Payton Edward Collins, 20, of 1070 Corbett Town Road, Snow Hill was taken into custody March 22 and charged with one felony count OFA statutory rape of a child. This charge stems from Pitt County. He was placed under a secured $75,000 bond. His court date was March 24 in Pitt County.
- Tyrone Decarlo Ray, 38, of 324 Pine Shoal Drive, Snow Hill was taken into custody March 22 and charged with failure to appear driving while licenses revoked. He was placed under a $500 secured bond. His court date is April 16 in Snow Hill.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Travon Devon White, 24, of Farmville was taken into custody March 30 and charged with three felony counts of intimidating a witness and one felony count failure to appear for forcible rape. He was placed under a $800,000 secured bond. His court date was not listed.
- Sauce Lamar Bolden, 29, of Saint Marys Georgia was cited March 30 and charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana up to half an ounce. His court date is June 10 in Farmville.
- Latoya Danielle Joyner, 37, of Farmville was arrested March 29 and charged with one misdemeanor count simple assault. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date is June 17 in Farmville.
- Teangelo Ty-mear Dodd, 20, of Farmville was arrested March 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count resisting public officers and assault on a female. He was placed under a $6,000 secured bond. His court date is April 22 in Farmville for these charges. He was also charged with one felony count attempt robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharge weapons in a dwelling or moving vehicle, felony conspiracy and intent to kill. He was placed under a $300,000 secured bond for these charges and his court date is May 25 in Greenville. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of resisting a public officer. For this charge, he was placed under a $1,000 secured bail. His court date is May 6 in Farmville.
- Timothy Michael Hogge, 49, of Farmville was taken into custody and charged with one felony count warrant for failure to appear for possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute, felony possession schedule II methamphetamine cocaine meth, maintain vehicle or dwelling place, and one misdemeanor count of simple possession of schedule II. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date was March 29 in Greenville.
- Brandon Kentrell Clemons, 25, of Greenville was arrested March 26 and charged with one misdemeanor count all other offense, false imprisonment, interfering with emergency communications, assault on a female and injury to personal property. He was also charged with one felony count break or enter a motor vehicle and common law robbery. No bond was given. His court date is April 23 in Greenville.
AYDEN
The Ayden Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Rashawn Grant, 30, of 328 Ormond St. was arrested March 31 and charged with one felony count assault inflicting serious injury. No bond was issued. His court date is April 6 in Greenville.
- A resident of Third Street reported simple possession of marijuana March 29. This case was closed by exception.
- An employee of Family Dollar reported assault on a female March 30 after someone was hit in the face with a phone. This case is active.
- A resident of Thadd Little Road reported assault with a deadly weapon March 29 after someone attempted to run over a victim with a vehicle. This case is closed by exception.
- A resident of Pitt Street reported destruction damage vandalism of property March 29 after a front door and bedroom door was kicked in. This case was closed by other means.
- Morgan Toishae Foskey, 32, of 4275 Old Pactolus Road, Greenville was taken into custody March 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving while intoxicated. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date is May 27 in Farmville.
- Kendrick Phillip Daughtry, 36, of 3894 Countryaire Drive, was arrested March 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count driving under the influence. He was placed under a $1,500 secured bond. His court date is May 27 in Farmville.
- James Donell Smith, 43, of 1632 Rolling Hills Road, Kinston, was arrested March 26 and charged with one felony count breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering. He was placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His court date was March 29 in Raleigh.
- Jasmeane Michelle Johnson, 21, of 318 E. Littlefield Road, was cited March 24 with one misdemeanor count possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and injury to personal property. Her court date is May 6 in Farmville.
- Carlester Lamont Carmon, 57, of 637 Wall St. Grifton was arrested March 25 and charged with one misdemeanor count second-degree trespass. He was placed under a $1,000 bond. His court date is May 3 in Farmville.
- An employee of Sumerell’s Sausage reported a simple assault March 24 after a victim was pushed or shoved. This case is active.
- A resident of Arbor Park reported assault on a female March 24. This case was closed by other means.
- A resident of East Avenue reported larceny of a dog March 24 after a blue nose pitbull was removed from the property. This case is inactive.
- A resident of Laurinburg St. reported destruction, damage, vandalism of property March 22 after water was poured in their gas tank. This case is active.