Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies on March 22 arrested an Arba man who had led them on a chase several days before but escaped after abandoning his vehicle and running into the woods.

The chase began about 11:40 p.m. on March 16 after deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a stop sign violation at N.C. 903 South and Hull Road, according to a news release from the agency. 

