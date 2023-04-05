Greene County Sheriff's Office deputies on March 22 arrested an Arba man who had led them on a chase several days before but escaped after abandoning his vehicle and running into the woods.
The chase began about 11:40 p.m. on March 16 after deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for a stop sign violation at N.C. 903 South and Hull Road, according to a news release from the agency.
The vehicle did not stop and led deputies into Lenoir County and back into Greene County, the release said. The driver, later identified as Kevin Johnson, 41, from the Arba area, abandoned the vehicle near his home and ran into the woods.
Deputies gave chase along with Lenoir County Sheriff's Office deputies but were unable to locate him, the release said.
Deputies learned that Johnson fled due to outstanding orders for arrest for a failure to appear charge on another vehicle chase out of Wayne County and assault on a female in Greene.
They secured warrants for felony flee to elude arrest for the incident and located Johnson at his home about 11 p.m. on March 22. He was arrested without incident.
Johnson was served with the outstanding orders for arrest, along with the new charge and jailed in the Greene County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.
Shots fired arrest
Greene deputies also arrested a Farmville man on charges he shot at a house in Maury while several people were inside last week.
The incident occurred about 7:20 p.m. on March 28 on Maury Ball Park Street, the agency reported in a release posted Saturday.
The release said no one was injured, but the investigative and narcotics units were able to obtain information that identified 19-year-old Kentaveious Condery as a suspect, the release said.
Condery was charged with felony discharging a weapon into occupied property and was served with the warrant on Saturday. He was jailed in the Greene County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.