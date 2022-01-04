Officers arrested a man after the Family Dollar Store in Maury was robbed by a man with a knife on Dec. 30, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The incident occurred about 2:45 p.m., according to Sheriff Lemmie Smith. A man entered the store armed with a knife, demanded money, then left on foot and headed to the wooded area behind the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Deputies responded to the area around the woods where the man was seen entering, Smith reported. Shortly after deputies arrived, probation officers who responded to the area to assist reported that they had located 25-year-old Ora Sherwood Conklin Jr of Dunn Cobb Road, Hookerton exiting the woods.
Through interviews and other evidence, Conklin who is also on probation, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, Smith reported. Conklin was jailed in the Greene County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.