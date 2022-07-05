A Rocky Mount man has been arrested and charged in shooting that occurred outside Fountain six months ago, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting into a residence on Allen Gay Road on Dec. 23, a news release said. Two adults were inside at the time of the shooting but neither were injured. Several spent shell casings were located outside the residence.
During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to draw warrants charging 19-year-old Devonte Gregory Dales of Rocky Mount with 12 counts each of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm from within an enclosure to incite fear.
The United States Marshal’s Service Fugitive Task Force on Wednesday located Dales in Rocky Mount and placed him under arrest, the release said. He was taken before an Edgecombe County magistrate, who placed him under a $240,000 secured bond.
He was later transferred and jailed at the Pitt County Detention Center and was scheduled for first appearance date on June 30.
Electronics stolen
Pitt County authorities are investigating the theft of $1,000 in electronics from an Ayden home.
An incident report from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that a report of a break-in was made at 1:18 p.m. June 29 from a home in the 3400 block of Tobba Court, which is off of Abbott Farm Road northeast of the town.
The electronics reported stolen by the victim are a Samsung television valued at $400, a Nintendo Switch valued at $300 and an Xbox One X valued at $300.
Identity documents were also taken from the residence, the report said.
The break-in was believed to have happened between 1:47 a.m. and 12:20 p.m. on the day of the report. The case is active.
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
- 3600 block Dr. Jones Road, Farmville, 5 p.m. June 17- 5 p.m. June 18: license plate valued at $50 stolen from vehicle parked in roadway; case inactive.
- 1769 block Seven Pines Road, Fountain, 11:27 a.m. June 27: man attacked with cutting instrument at Outback Farm; case active.
ATV stolen
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an off-road vehicle stolen last week from a home on U.S. 13 in Wayne County near the Greene County line.
The owner reported the Can-Am Maverick Sport 1000 was stolen between 4 a.m. and 6 p.m. while he was at work, according to a post shared on the sheriff's Facebook page.
The vehicle was parked next to his home with several other homes nearby in the area Shine Crossroads, Saulston area near Red Shed Furniture.
Anyone with information please contact Wayne County Sheriff's Office at (919) 732-1481.
Vehicle break-ins
A number of vehicle break-ins in Wayne County prompted the Greene County Sheriff's Office to remind residents to remove anything of value from their vehicles and keep them locked.
The agency reported last week that the Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of vehicle break ins that occurred on the night of June 28 in the New Hope area east of Goldsboro. During that time several unlocked vehicles were entered.
Locking the doors to vehicles and removing any valuables will prevent thefts can be prevented, the agency reported. Call Greene County Communications at 252-747-8000 to report suspicious activity and have a deputy respond.