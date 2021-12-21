The Greene County Sheriff's Office charged a man with two counts of attempted murder after a someone in a passing vehicle shot at two men in another car outside of Hookerton.
Sheriff Lemmie Smith reported the shooting occurred on Shady Grove Church Road about 5 p.m. on Sunday. Two individuals were in one vehicle when someone in another vehicle opened fire on the two as it passed.
One person was struck by one of the rounds and is in stable condition, Smith reported. The other person was unharmed.
Investigators were able to identify a suspect and obtain warrants on 37-year-old Philip Johnson of Greenville, Smith reported.
Johnson was taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department violent criminal apprehension team at 3 p.m. Monday, Smith reported.
Johnson is charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count discharging a firearm into occupied property.
He was jailed in the Greene County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond.