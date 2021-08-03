A Kinston man accused of sex crimes against two children between 2015 and 2018 in Pitt County has been arrested.
Johnny Ray Perry, 54, of 680 Roanoke Ave., was arrested by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on July 24, paperwork at the Pitt County Courthouse said. The arrest came as a result of reports made to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
A release said that on Aug. 12, 2020, the office received a report of a possible sexual assault involving a minor that allegedly occurred years prior. On Jan. 4, the officer received another report of a sexual assault involving a different minor child.
A warrant said that the incidents with one of the children took place between Dec. 1 of 2015 and Dec. 1 of 2017. The incidents involving the other child took place between Feb. 1, 2016 and Aug. 1, 2018.
According to the warrant, one of the children was under 13 at the time of the incident.
Perry is charged with statutory rape of a child equal to or under 15 years of age and two counts of first degree statutory sex offense. He is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
- 6600 block East Wilson Street, Fountain, 9:06 a.m., July 25: loaded handgun valued at $600 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3700 block Ghost Hollow Road, Farmville, 11:18 a.m., July 25: keys, cellphone valued at $999 stolen from residence. Victim said suspect is her boyfriend; case active.
- 600 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 3:11 p.m., July 23: gun pointed at man by acquaintance. Damage to car’s hood valued at $200; case closed by arrest.
- 3100 block King Farm Road, Fountain, 12:33 p.m., July 26: woman reported assault by known person at residence. No injuries; case cleared.
- 800 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 2:26 p..m., July 28: unknown purchases valued at $125.64 appeared on victim’s bank statement; case active.
- 1000 block Powers Lane, Winterville, 2:46 a.m., July 29: $4,500 cash stolen from residence; case active.
- 800 block Jack Jones Road, Winterville, 8:04 p.m., July 29: woman assaulted by sibling in road; victim declined to press charges; case cleared.
FARMVILLE
- The Farmville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Matthew Taylor Edwards, 20, of Farmville was cited July 25 for one misdemeanor count. His court date is Aug. 19 in Farmville.
- Amaryllis Wainwright Hunt, 72, of Farmville was cited July 27 for misdemeanor simple assault. His court date is Aug. 27 in Greenville.
- Erica Currin Hines was taken into custody July 28 and charged with one felony count of aid and abet. This charge stems from Nash County. She was placed under a $25,000 unsecured bond. Her court date is Aug. 26 in Nashville.
- Melvin Tremaine Joyner, 31, of Farmville was taken into custody July 28 and charged with one misdemeanor count failure to appear, possessing marijuana up to half an ounce and driving while licensed revoked. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is Aug. 12 in Farmville.
- An employee of Southern Bank reported injury to real property July 25 after a glass window was shattered. This case was closed by other means.
- An employee of Piggly Wiggly reported shoplifting July 25 after a subject pit steaks inside his pants. This case is active.
- A resident of Anderson Avenue reported misdemeanor larceny July 29 after someone took $400 from their purse. This case is active.