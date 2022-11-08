Anton Lamont Dixon, 25

Dixon

 Contributed photo

Farmville police have arrested a man on an attempted murder charge in connection to an Oct. 22 shooting near a neighborhood in town.

Court documents show that Anton Lamont Dixon, 25, of 2456 Stokes Road, Greenville, was arrested Oct. 30 in a shooting on May Boulevard near Planter’s Way. Dixon is accused of firing two firearms into a Chevrolet Camaro.

