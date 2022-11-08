Farmville police have arrested a man on an attempted murder charge in connection to an Oct. 22 shooting near a neighborhood in town.
Court documents show that Anton Lamont Dixon, 25, of 2456 Stokes Road, Greenville, was arrested Oct. 30 in a shooting on May Boulevard near Planter’s Way. Dixon is accused of firing two firearms into a Chevrolet Camaro.
Warrants indicate that he fired a 40-caliber and 223-caliber weapon into the vehicle. No injuries were noted in the report.
Dixon was charged with attempted first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, discharge of a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Dixon was on pretrial release at the time of the shooting for a different felony involving the possession of a firearm, court documents said. He appeared in court on Oct. 31 and his bond was set at $1 million.
In August of 2020 Dixon was released from prison after serving a sentence for accessory to murder after the fact in the shooting death of Anthony “Chubb” Parker, 35, who died Dec. 14, 2013, from a gunshot wound to the head sustained on May 28, 2013.
He was 15-years-old when the shooting occurred and was accused of having fled the scene of Parker’s shooting at his home in Fountain with Lamario Melton.
In 2017 Dixon was indicted and Melton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges.
Woman, passenger killed
A Farmville woman and a teenage passenger were killed in a wreck Friday afternoon in Edgecombe County, authorities said.
The wreck occurred at approximately 1 p.m. on N.C. 33 between Britt Farm Road and N.C. 42 East.
According to the State Highway Patrol, a passenger car driven by Veronica Williams, 50, of Farmville oversteered and collided with a tractor-trailer.
The collision resulted in William’s death and the death of 19-year-old Deasia Washington of Tarboro.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
The following is the last post Washington made on her Facebook page:
“For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.”
Her introduction on Facebook states that she was the recipient of two heart transplants.
Imaired driving arrests
A Greenville man was charged with driving while impaired and drug possession after he rear ended a vehicle in Ayden.
Jimjuan Barfield, 49, of 1004 Fleming St., was involved in a two vehicle collision at 6:38 a.m. Oct. 27 on Lee Street near Hines Drive after he hit another motorist from behind.
Cpl. Jenny Clark with Ayden Police said that the driver of the vehicle Barfield struck requested emergency medical services but it was unclear from a narrative whether any injuries occurred.
Court documents said that Barfield had bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. He was also found in possession of cocaine but the amount was not disclosed.
Barfield was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, felony possession of cocaine and resisting a public officer. He was also cited for failure to comply with licensing restrictions. He refused a blood alcohol test. He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center and later released under a $13,000 secured bond.
In an unrelated incident, Ayden police charged a man with impaired driving after finding him passed out behind the wheel on Oct. 22, court records said.
Timothy Dean Best, of 1804 Glenview Drive, was located in his vehicle at 1:58 a.m. on Oct. 24 on Fourth Street near the intersection of Montague Avenue.
Best reportedly told the officer several times that he was intoxicated. He was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and did not know where he was.
A report said Best refused to submit to a chemical analysis, his blood alcohol content was not recorded.