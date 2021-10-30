A Greene County man found guilty on of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend with a machete in Farmville has been sentenced to at least 13 years in prison.
Santos Anselmo, 53, of 350 Jenkins Road, Stantonsburg, was found guilty on one count of attempted first-degree murder for the June 23, 2019, attack on Francisca Jimenez-Rosario at her home. The 12-person jury began deliberating at 11 a.m. Thursday and reached a verdict by 11:24 a.m.
Pitt County Superior Court Judge Jeff Foster read the sentence, which along with 157 to 201 months prison time includes a fine, required anger management and substance abuse counseling and the possibility of deportation.
Mark Freeman, a juror in the case, said following the trial that the evidence overwhelmingly proved guilt. Evidence included testimony from Jimenez-Rosario, who is scarred and still recovering from the attack.
“With that much force and that much intent, it is hard to just dismiss that,” Freeman said. “If that had been your mother or your wife, that would have been a heartbreaking situation. You look in the mirror every day and are reminded of what happened to you. That to me, that is cruel and unusual punishment right there.”
Jimenez-Rosario told the court through a translator Monday that Anselmo cut a tendon in her knee, badly lacerated her face and head and almost cut one of her fingers off after he arrived at her trailer following a dispute about her living with Eloy DeLaluc Cholula, who also was attacked.
She said that she sustained damage to tendons in her hands. She did not know how many times she was struck.
“I fell and I saw him standing over me,” Jimenez-Rosario said. “My hands were up.”
One of Jimenez-Rosario’s fingers had to be partially amputated following the attack. In addition to the lacerations, she received fractures in the wrists denoting a tremendous amount of force from the strikes, the prosecution said. She has a scar on her cheek from the event.
Jimenez-Rosario and Anselmo in their testimonies said that they had been together for almost four years prior to the incident.
The defense attempted to question Anselmo’s intent, a necessary aspect for the conviction of attempted murder under state law. Public defender Taplie Coile said that Anselmo had multiple chances to kill Jimenez-Rosario, such as when he had her on the ground or when he was pursuing her, but that he did not.
Valerie Pearce, chief deputy district attorney for Pitt County, said the intent was ever present.
“He could have walked away,” Pearce said. “He would have succeeded if not for (Cholula) and we would be at a murder trial right now.”
Jimenez-Rosario said Cholula hit Anselmo in the head with a bottle, at which point Anselmo began chasing the him. Neighbors came to Jimenez-Rosario’s aid after she ran to their home. Pearce said that the bottle was all that saved Jimenez-Rosario’s life.
An additional charge for the attempted first-degree murder of Cholula was dismissed on Wednesday following a motion by Coile. Foster determined the evidence did not meet statutes constituting the crime.
Since the attack, Jimenez-Rosario said she has undergone multiple surgeries and two months of rehabilitation but does not have full use of her hands and lacks some mobility. Her daughter said her mother still sleeps with a light on.
Pearce said in her closing statements that the mental scars, like the physical, will mark the victim for as long as she lives. Foster agreed.
“The savageness and brutality of this assault against someone you allegedly love I cannot fathom,” Foster told Anselmo prior to sentencing. “The price you exacted from her was unconscionable. She will bear scars the rest of her life because you did not get your way.”
Foster also said the images of injuries presented as evidence were some of the most horrible things he had seen in his 30 years in the law field.
In addition to the prison time, which adds up to just over 13 to 16 years in prison, Anselmo was fined $10,000 and is required to take of anger management and substance abuse programs in prison. In the event that he is not a U.S. citizen, he will be deported within 60 days of his release from prison.
Anselmo’s lawyer said he will appeal, adding that he has no prior criminal record. Foster said that, despite his lack of a and other possible mitigating factors, the brutality of the attack warranted a maximum sentence.