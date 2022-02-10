A Farmville bicyclist who advocates for safe streets, greenways and accessible sidewalks said he asked for a ticket recently when a police officer approached him about using his wheelchair on Greenville Boulevard.
Steven Hardy-Braz, who is recovering from an incident in November in which a car hit his bike from behind on a two-lane highway, said he was cited for navigating his wheelchair from his wife’s pilates class near Arlington Boulevard to Barnes & Noble on Jan. 30.
He said he was rolling the chair against traffic on Greenville Boulevard toward Evans Street. He said the responding officer offered to push him to his destination but he declined and instead requested a ticket for impeding the flow of traffic.
There is not a sidewalk along that side of Greenville Boulevard. He said the sidewalk across the roadway was impeded by ice and snow.
“I believe that the law requires me to behave as if I am a pedestrian, meaning that I go counter to the flow of traffic, but the officer felt I was interfering with the flow of traffic. Since I was the traffic, I didn’t see how I could be interfering with the flow.”
He was cited under G.S. 20-174.1 that prohibits standing, sitting or lying in a highway or street in such a manner as to impede the regular flow of traffic. A statement from the Greenville Police Department said officers observed Hardy-Braz traveling down the center of a lane and causing vehicles to change lanes to avoid hitting him.
Hardy-Braz denied this claim saying, “The police may say that it was reported that I was in the middle of the road or some such thing but I believe traffic camera footage and the body camera footage from the officer would not be able to demonstrate that whatsoever.” He also stated he can provide documentation of his whereabouts using GPS data recorded by an exercise app called Strava.
Hardy-Braz said he requested the officer write him a ticket so he could have the matter decided in court, hoping to draw attention to areas in Greenville, Farmville and other communities that violate the Americans with Disabilities act by failing to provide accessible walkways.
The action is among many from Hardy-Braz to advocate for safer options for pedestrian and bicyclists. He hosts an annual ride of silence in remembrance of bicyclists killed on area roadways and posts ghost bike memorials at locations where people died. He spoke before the Greenville City Council on Jan. 24 and the Pitt County Board of Commissioners on Monday.
He reminded the commissioners that the Americans with Disabilities Act became law 32 years ago. “Yet attempting to move about via a wheelchair remains a dangerous challenge, if even possible. Many existing sidewalks still lack simple curb ramps — even some right around this very building. Most county buildings still lack sidewalks connecting them to the sidewalks along nearby roadways, forcing myself and other citizens who are disabled into dangerously sharing roadways with very large, heavy, fast-moving motorized vehicles often times operated by drivers preoccupied with their telephones, smoking, eating or all of the above.”
Hardy-Braz was on his bike on U.S. 13/264 Alternate west of Greenville on Nov. 21 when a car approached him from behind and did not reduce speed, the State Highway Patrol reported. The car hit him at 50 mph and the impact flipped him over the top of the vehicle. The driver was cited for failure to reduce speed, driving while license revoked, no insurance and expired plates.
“It’s kind of ironic that I’ve been pushing for ADA issues and now I’m in a wheelchair for I’m not sure how long. We’re trying to get the area to adopt Vision Zero Network policies so that they are accessible to everybody because anybody is one crash away from needing a wheelchair,” he said.
He said he has been in contact with Disability Rights North Carolina, a legal advocacy agency, to discuss taking on his case.
“If I go to court the town may have to admit that they have hundreds of violations of federal law,” he said. “Broken sidewalks don’t help anybody, we as a society can do better.”