The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a Winterville man after he assaulted a deputy and ran from a traffic stop last week, the agency reported.
The incident took place about 6:45 p.m. March 11 after a detective with the special operations unit stopped a car with three occupants near Charles Boulevard and Fire Tower Road outside Greenville, a news release said. The car had expired plates.
Markerion Devon Warren, 20, of Winterville, slammed a car door into the leg of Detective Ramon Vargas and ran away, the news release said. He also damaged a fence while he was fleeing. Vargas was not injured.
During the stop, Vargas located about an ounce of marijuana as well as a firearm that had previously reported stolen to the Greenville Police Department, the release said. Warren provided false information during the stop but was later identified.
Warrants have been issued charging Warren with assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer, possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun and injury to real property.
Warren was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and black gym shorts. The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call 830-4141 or Pitt-Greenville CrimeStoppers at 758-7777.
The other two occupants of the vehicle were Anthony Dyshawn Stanley, 21, of Akron, Ohio, and Nijear Tyreque Nicholas-Singleton, 21, of Jacksonville.
Stanley was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, possession of half an ounce to an ounce and a half of marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed held under a $100,000 secured bond at the Pitt County Detention Center.
Nicholas-Singleton was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun. He was released after posting a $200,000 secured bond.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office released reports in other cases with the following details and allegations:
- 6100 block North Highland Boulevard, Grifton, 10:44 a.m., March 13: fishing rods valued at $400 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3100 block N.C. 121, Farmville, 12:15 p.m., March 9: woman robbed at gunpoint on highway; case active.
- 5800 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 7:34 p.m., March 9: household goods and medication valued at $90 stolen from residence. Ring valued at $1,000 also stolen; case active.
- 1000 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 8:26 p.m., March 13: woman assaulted at residence; case closed.
- 4200 block Dennis McLawhorn Road, Ayden, 7:26 a.m., March 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
AYDEN
The Ayden Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Miracle Lashwan Scriven, 22, 3552 Hagan St., Farmville, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear. She was placed under a $3,000 secured bond. Her court date is March 30 in Greenville.
- Emily Caroline Holbrook, 20, of 2039 Worthington Road, Greenville, was taken into custody Feb. 28 and charged with driving while impaired, driving after consuming while under age 21 and drug/narcotics violation. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date is May 27 in Farmville.
- Kimaya Michell Phillips, 30, of 204 Rollins Drive Apt. 57, Greenville was taken into custody Feb. 28 and charged with driving while under the influence. She was placed under a $1,000 bond. Her court date is May 27 in Farmville.
- Curtis Harris, 22, of 131 Ashlie Drive, Snow Hill, was taken into custody Feb. 24 and charged with one felony count failure to appear, felony probation violation. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. His court date was March 5 in Snow Hill.
- A resident of Pitt Street reported they were bitten by a cat Feb. 28. The case is active.
- A resident of Ayden Court reported they were slapped and punched Feb. 27. This case was closed by other means.
- A resident of Mill Street reported someone discharged a weapon in the city limits Feb. 25. This case was closed by exception.
- A resident of Arbor Park reported money was stolen by false pretenses Feb. 24. This case is active.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Myron Randell Little, 33, of Greenville was taken into custody March 14 and charged with one felony count of assault inflicting serious bodily injury. He was placed under a $5,000 secured bond. His court date was March 15 in Greenville. He was also arrested March 14 and charged with three misdemeanor counts injury to personal property. He was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date for this is April 1 in Farmville.
- Natasha Renea Bynum, 21, of Ayden was arrested March 1 and charged with one misdemeanor count of destruction, damage, vandalism of property and drug equipment violations. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date is May 6 in Farmville.
- David Lewis Johnson Sr, 74, of Winterville was cited March 2 with three counts criminal summons service. A bond amount was not listed on the report. His court date is May 3 in Greenville.
- Dacian Tyree Hines, 22, of Green Level was taken into custody March 6 under a warrant for offenses committed in another jurisdiction and one misdemeanor count possession of marijuana up to half an ounce and an open container. He was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was March 8 in Greenville.
- Chornell Davon Davis-Tyson, 23, of Greenville was arrested March 6 under a warrant for an offense committed in another jurisdiction. This charge stems from Greenville. He was placed under a $25,000 secured bond. His court date was March 8 in Greenville.
- James Devonne Hollis Jr., 20, of Belvoir was charged March 7 with one misdemeanor count of simple possession of marijuana. A bond amount was not listed on the report. His court date is June 17 in Farmville.
- Rodney Maurice Aytech Jr., 27, of Farmville was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear. This charge stems from Greene County. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is March 19 in Snow Hill.
- Arnold Lee Baker Jr., 40, of Greenville was taken into custody March 11 for three felony offenses committed in another jurisdiction. This charges stem from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office. He was placed under a $15,000 secured bond. His court date was March 11 in Greenville.
- Trevor Morgan Brown, 29, of Farmville was taken into custody March 12 and served with three orders for arrest for assault on a government official, resisting a public officer and assault by strangulation. He was placed under a $7,000 unsecured bond. His court date is May 5 in Greenville.
- A resident of Hilcrest Drive reported possession of a schedule I narcotic on March 7. This case is active.
- A resident of West Vines Street reported assault on a female March 8 after a domestic dispute and possible assault. This case is active.