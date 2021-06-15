AYDEN — A fire that presumably killed a Greenville Police Department sergeant on Saturday left his daughter without a parent and a police force without a leader and friend.
Sgt. Tim “Mac” McInerney is believed to have perished in a 4 a.m. fire at his home on Fox Hollow Drive in Ayden. The fire destroyed the house and authorities recovered a body they believe is McInerey’s.
An autopsy set for this afternoon was expected to confirm the identity but results have not been released. The cause of the fire remains under review by the State Bureau of Investigation. More details may be available on Tuesday.
Only one body was recovered, according to Angie Grube, public information for the SBI. McInerney has a young daughter, Sydney, as well as a fiancee. The girl’s mother died in 2018.
According to a GoFundMe for Sydney, she was staying with family friends at the time of the fire.
“To say Sydney is devastated and heartbroken is an understatement,” the description by Susie Glynn said. “Her mother, Nicole, passed in 2018 and now Sydney has lost her father. All the money in the world cannot take away the unimaginable heartbreak Sydney is living.
“Tim was an adoring father, an amazing man with a great sense of humor, and a dedicated member of the Greenville Police, spending many years on a task force that only the bravest are called to do,” the description continued. “He was loved and respected by so many and will be missed greatly by his family, friends, and colleagues. But Sydney more than anyone can imagine. Please keep Sydney and Tim’s family in your prayers.”
The fund had raised $30,000 by Monday.
Members of the Greenville police department were “heartbroken,” police officials posted on social media.
Fire departments from Ayden, Winterville Town, Winterville Community, Red Oak, Eastern Pines and Garnerville responded to the fire.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, N.C. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, the State Bureau of Investigation and Pitt County’s Emergency Management also were on the scene according to Jay Morris, fire marshal for Pitt County.
Heat from the blaze melted metal parts of a vehicle in its driveway. Neighboring homes did not appear to be damaged.