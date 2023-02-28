March 4 Birthdays and Anniversaries Bobby Burns Feb 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BirthdaysMarch 4: Amanda Corbett, Dixon Sauls, Juliann Shirley, Courtney Ellis, Vince Lancaster, Blair WoodardMarch 5: Hilda M. Edwards, Lucille Quinn, Dawn Rook, Reide Simonds. Elizabeth Smith, Ashley Hardison, Ashley Streeter, Deena JohnsonMarch 6: Gayle O. Brock, Mark Owens, Patrick Koonce, Curlie GreenMarch 7: Kaline Rae Bell, Myrtle B. Cannon, Diagen Donavant, Niki Evans, Zane Hamstead, Jessica Holloman, David DwyerMarch 8: Manly Patterson, Dan Wilder, Sloan Godley, Kelvin ShacklefordMarch 9: Buddy DeWitt, Ruth Lange, Mike McDonald, George Mercer, Kristen Robinson, Garland WindhamMarch 10: Bill Flowers, William Mercer, Michelle Nichols, Mary Smith, Ches Tyson, Betsey WindhamAnniversariesMarch 5: Mr.and Mrs. Seth HendricksMarch 6: Lori and Greg MoorePlease send new entries and updated information to standardnews@ncweeklies.com. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Standard To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Reflector Special Editions Her Magazine - Bridal 2023 ENC Food Guide - 2023 Eastern Living - January 2023 What 2 Watch Greenville Magazine - Winter 2023 Ayden Magazine - Fall/Winter 2022 SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Inspire Magazine 2022 Winterville Magazine - November 2022 Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Best of Greenville - 2022 Living in Pitt County - 2022 Most Popular Stories Articles Images ArticlesEmerald City returns to Farmville with 'The Wizard of Oz'Panel on UNC System governance hosting forum in GreenvilleLCC welcomes Hispano CentroNorth Carolina House sends Medicaid expansion bill to SenateProposed books purchases draw complaints from parents, school board members sayFarmville fire chief honoredHappenings: Events, activities and community announcementsWinterville Chamber celebrates new membersBus driver shortage a topic of concern, school official saysVoting underway in Black History Month art contest ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images.