Clad in their best attire and topped with all manner of hats, guests flocked to the gardens of the May Museum and Park last Saturday for its 12th Annual Garden Party.
The party serves as a way for members and non-members of the Friends of the May Museum and Park to gather, mingle and have a good time all while honoring traditions from older times.
“It is a celebration of spring,” said Michael Cable, chairman of the board of directors of the Friends of the May Museum and Park.
“The hats are very impressive and take you back in time when hats told a story — where you were from, who you were, how you walked through life. It gives people the chance to dress up and have a great time and be creative.”
The event saw both a return of participants as well as newones, including Brenda Stox of Simpson.
Stox heard about the event while shopping and decided to attend with a hat designed with inspiration from a garden. The straw hat was topped with a variety of garden insects including a bee placed top center overlooking vegetables including carrots. Her outfit was completed with a black spring dress with a lemon and peaches print.
“It makes me think of a garden party,” Stox said.
Longtime comers LaRue King of Farmville and Sparky Travis of Aurora were excited to attend one of their favorite events.
“It’s so great to see everybody and it’s nice catching up,” King said.
Travis said, “ I love this town and I love this museum. I do anything I can to support it. There are so many people in this town that are wonderful for this town.”
For Lee Adams of Greenville the Garden Party helped to capture the spirit of Farmville.
“I love the whole experience. I like the outdoor event, the centerpieces, the music,” Adams said.
I love the spirit I see in the people of Farmville.”
Stox was not the only participant to design a hat or outfit for the event. Participants competed to earn awards for the most creative, best in show and prettiest hat.
Voting was held as participants walked the garden in a fashion show, displaying their outfits and hats.
Karen Smith of Bethel won prettiest hat as well as best in show.
“It’s always good to come out here. I enjoy coming out here and I thank the participants for voting for me to win,” Smith said.
Smith drew inspiration from the preservation of flowers. Her hat consisted of dried lavender, hydrangeas, daisies and strawflowers.
“I’ve wanted to do this hat design for a while. Drying flowers is a great way to preserve your flowers and it ties in with the May Museum preserving history.”
Taking home the most creative was Linda Adele Goodine of Farmville. Goodine drew inspiration from Edgar Allen Poe’s The Raven.
Her ensemble consisted of vintage blue shoes, designed black tights and a blue lace dress. Her custom-made hat consisted of a raven’s head complete with a black ribbed vintage binding seam, a large black net covering her face and blue feathers on the hat.
A bird’s nest was fastened to a blue ribbon atop the hat. The outfit was completed with bird wings draping Goodine’s shoulders.
“It’s always a fun time. You have to play if you want to win. The more to play the better,” Goodine said.