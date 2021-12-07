FARMVILLE — Mayor John Moore and commissioners Alma Cobb Hobbs and David Shackleford took their oaths of office Monday during the regular Board of Commissioners Meeting in Farmville.
The three were re-elected during municipal elections held in November. Each ran without formal opposition. Pitt County Clerk of Court Sara Beth Fulford Rhodes administered the oath.
Afterward, Shackleford was unanimously elected by the board to serve as mayor pro tem. He will serves in that capacity until the next municipal election in 2023.
Also during the meeting, Town Manager David Hodgkins reported that a project to launch a new website for the town is almost complete. If everything goes well, the new website should be live later this month.
In other news from the meeting:
- Reminders were made about upcoming events Saturday including the Christmas parade at 10:30 a.m., the Day of Prayer at 6 p.m. at the Gazebo, and Farmville’s Parade of Lights at 6:30 p.m. In addition, from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday the May Museum will host the annual Christmas Tea. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP.
- There was a public hearing held regarding the closeout of the CDBGI-Sanitary Sewer Grant now that construction is complete. The grant provided funding to replace aged sewer collection lines in the Basin 5 area, which includes Cotton Street, Moore Street, George Street, Zeno Street and Walnut Street. Commissioner Jamin Dixon made a motion to closeout the project, and the board voted unanimously in favor of the motion.
- Retired police chief Donnie Greene was appointed to the Dogwood Festival Advisory Committee.
- The subdivision plat for The Cottages on Wilson Street was approved in a vote 4-0. Dixon abstained from the vote.
- A representative from Davis Kane Architecture presented the latest information on the design process for the new Farmville Fire Department. A site plan, floor plan and building rendering were reviewed.
- The town’s current Employee Personnel Policy, specifically section 6 on retirement, was updated to be in compliance with current state law in an unanimous vote. What this means is that local governments cannot impose a probationary or waiting period on employees who are eligible to become members of the retirement system.
- Commissioner Brenda Elks made a motion to authorize a pay and classification study, and the motion passed unanimously. The last study was completed in 2015, and they are typically redone every three to five years. The study’s purpose is to help the town address such issues as filling vacant positions and employee retention.
- The board voted unanimously to hold the Board of Commissioners annual retreat in the Farmville courtroom on Feb. 21-22.
- Town Employee Service Awards were announced. Adam Clark (utilities), Tyler Hillard (public works), Jeff Smith (police), Craig Williams (public works), and Anthony Williams (public works) were recognized for five years of service. Will Dixon (public works) and Wes Thomas (public works) were recognized for 15 years of service. Barbara Coggin (police) was recognized for 20 years of service.