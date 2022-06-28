FARMVILLE — The Pitt County Mayors Association met for the first time since the pandemic last week to discuss progress and shared goals.
The group gathered June 23 at Bonnie’s Café in Farmville. Led by chairman Billy Ray Jackson, the staff and mayor from several localities provided an update of major points from the past two-plus years.
Farmville town manager David Hodgkins said Farmville has demonstrated growth both residentially and commercially despite COVID-19. The town has seen the addition of new recreational facilities including a new splash pad, library, disc golf course, sand volleyball, basketball and pickleball courts. Efforts in art revitalization have served the town well and the town’s Art Council remains an active part of the town, Hodgkins praised.
In the past 10 years, the town has welcomed more than 40 new businesses, he added, stating that the town is working to improve sidewalks currently.
Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines shared enthusiasm about a sports complex with ballfields and an indoor facility that will be constructed. The Town Council approved a plat for the facility off of Laurie Ellis Road this month. “This is going to be an impact for all of us,” Hines said.
The development has space designated for commercial development including hotels, and Hines said officials have been approached by a hotel about the possibility of locating in the town. Winterville businesses like Local Oak, Nauti Dog Brewing Co., Meeting Ground and others have done a “wonderful” job attracting people to Winterville, he said.
Winterville also will be celebrating 125 years of incorporation and will be taking a page from Farmville by hosting host a gala and 125-year celebration, Hines said.
Bethel is working to eradicate multiple dilapidated structures and has made strides to improves its water, sewer and electric infrastructure, according to Mayor Gloristine Brown.
Grifton is beginning to see a positive impact from the N.C. 11 Bypass, said Grifton town manager Mark Warren.
The town will soon be home to four new subdivisions and its new grocery store should be opening soon, Warren stated.
“It’s been 20-30 years since Grifton has had new subdivisions,” Warren said.
Grifton Mayor Billy Ray Jackson said the town is now home to the Southeastern Drainage Inc. and that Harvest Beam, a broadband internet company, is slated to make Grifton its headquarters.
He also praised the town’s progress in addressing stormwater drainage issues.
“When I became mayor in 2005, if we got one inch of rain, I would have five streets to flood. We had two inches (the other day) and not one of those streets flooded,” Jackson said.
Representatives from each town also shared struggles. Constructing the 2022-23 fiscal year budget was a challenge for all with rising and unpredictable costs.
“I’ve been (a town manager) for 38 years. This year was probably the most unpredictable budget to put together,” Warren said.
The group agreed more representation was needed for the smaller Pitt County municipalities, and while thankful for the growth of Greenville, they desired to see more growth in their respective areas.
The need for better representation and for needs of the smaller municipalities to be met is one of the main goals of the Mayors Association, according to Jackson.
Farmville Mayor John Moore agreed and stated he would like to see the municipalities and Pitt County working in unity to help achieve greater growth and change for all involved.
While representatives from Farmville, Fountain, Grifton and Winterville were present and the meeting Ayden, Falkland, Greenville, Grimesland and Simpson were not represented.