The Greene County Health Care Board of Directors recently promoted one of the agency's current leaders to be the new chief executive officer.
Melissa Torres, currently chief operating officer for agency, succeeds Doug Smith, retired Friday from the post he’s held for 26 years.
Torres joined GCHC in September 2013 as an enrollment specialist. In July 2014, she accepted the position as outreach and enrollment director and in 2018 the position of COO.
She assumed the role of vice president and chief operating officer in July 2021.
Under her leadership in outreach and enrollment, GCHC’s program evolved into a national leader in health insurance enrollment among farmworkers. As COO, she has led the organization through the operational challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and to expansion to a larger, state-of-the-art medical facility in Snow Hill.
“Melissa’s commitment to Greene County Health Care is clear,” says board chairman Bobby Nimmo. “We expect Melissa will continue moving us forward in serving our community and our staff. We know she is passionate about giving back to the community and building relationships inside and outside our organization. We trust that Melissa will position Greene County Health Care as an employer and a provider of choice in our community.”
GCHC is a community health center with sites in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties. The sites include Kate B. Reynolds Medical Center, Snow Hill Medical Center and Greene Dental Services in Snow Hill; James D. Bernstein Community Health Center and Bernstein Dental Services in Greenville; Pamlico Community Health Center and Pamlico Dental Services in Bayboro, and Walstonburg Medical Center in Walstonburg. GCHC offers medical, dental and mental health care.