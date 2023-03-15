jeffminges.jpg

Minges Bottling Group is marking its centennial with the construction of a new state-of-the-art facility in Ayden, the company announced Monday.

The planned 223,375-square-foot structure will include a new warehouse, administrative and sales offices, space for vending repair and a three-bay fleet maintenance shop.

