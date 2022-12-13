Holloman

James Robert Holloman

 Bobby Burns Staff Writer

A Snow Hill man is charged in the abduction of two Pitt County teens including a 17-year-old located with him in Tennessee last week.

James Robert "Robbie" Holloman, 55, was arrested by police in Pigeon Forge about 9 a.m. on Dec. 7 after they ran check on his license plate and determined he was wanted for the abduction of Hailey Rypkema, 17, the Pitt County Sheriff's Office reported. 

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.