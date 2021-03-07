CLIMAX — The journey is complete.
The mission — a three-peat — has been accomplished.
Farmville Central’s boys basketball team earned their third consecutive Class 2A state championship on Saturday, outscoring Hendersonville 113-98 in this year’s finals at Providence Grove High School to complete a perfect end to a COVID-19 shortened season.
The 113 points by Farmville Central is the most ever scored by one team in NCHSAA state basketball championship game history.
The 113 points by the Jaguars eclipsed Parkland’s 101 in the 3A Championship Game in 1999, the previous single-team high in a State Championship Game. Farmville Central and Hendersonville scored more points than any two teams in a state championship game combined in history.
Hendersonville (17-1) was the first team to score more than 90 points in a losing effort in the history of the NCHSAA State Championships. The previous high for a losing side was 83, set by West Rowan in 1999’s 3A Game and Grimsley in the 1978 4A Championship.
Farmville captured its seventh title in nine finals appearances.
“This is about these guys,” an emotional Jags head coach Larry Williford said during the postgame press conference, mentioning seniors Rashae Owens, Dontavious Short, Terquavion Smith and Leontae Moye. “These guys have played their hearts out all season long, went through playing in front of 25 fans, and not being pleased with our seeding (ninth in the East) but we took it. I thought that brought us closer together being on that bus for 17 hours during those five days…I’m just so proud of all of the guys who fought through a lot of adversity this season.”
Smith, an N.C. State recruit, finished with 33 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds – one rebound short of a triple-double – in earning Charlie Adams Most Valuable Player honors.
Smith had plenty of help in the game with three other Jags scoring double figures. Jah Short was named the Most Outstanding Player for Farmville Central, scoring 23 points and grabbing seven boards in the game while contributing seven assists and three steals. Other double-figure scorers for the Jaguars were Moye, Derrick Cox Jr. and Jayden Pitt with 21, 13 and 14 points, respectively.
Hendersonville proved to be a more than worthy adversary. The Bearcats were led by four players, including a trio of guards: Dwight Cannady poured in 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, while Keenan Wilkins added 28 points, seven assists and six steals and Carson Redden chipped in 11 points. Center Alex Lemmens tallied 18 points and brought down nine rebounds.
Normally, scoring 98 points is more than enough to win many high school games.
Except when the opponent is Farmville Central.
The Jaguars jumped out to a 7-2 lead before Hendersonville pulled within three on three occasions.
A dunk by Moye put the East champs up by five, but six straight from the Bearcats tied it at 19-all before a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Dontavious Short gave Farmville a 22-19 edge at the end of the first quarter.
A transition bucket by Redden gave Hendersonville a 23-22 lead with just over seven minutes in the second stanza.
The Bearcats’ lone lead was short-lived, however. A transition bucket by Cox just seconds later put Farmville back on top, 24-23, and he and Moye helped extend the lead to 29-23.
A three-pointer by Smith, and a charging foul drawn by Alex Moye sent Chris Landrum to the bench with his third personal foul with five minutes left.
Farmville then finished the rest of the quarter with 16 points, which started with a three-pointer and free throw by Smith after the Bearcats had sliced the deficit to three.
The third quarter proved to be the turning point, as the Jaguars used a 32-22 advantage to extend their lead to 20 points.
Jah Short contributed 12 points in the quarter (including a dunk), while Pitt added a triple and a bucket, Leontae Moye added a triple from the corner and Smith provided four baskets and three free throws (11 points) to make it 82-64.
Farmville’s biggest lead was 24 points (88-64) on a pair of free throws by Pitt with 7:25 remaining.
Hendersonville pulled within 16 with a 4-0 spurt following a Leontae Moye dunk. But Pitt found the bank open on Saturday with a three-pointer and Jah Short’s bucket at the four-minute mark gave Farmville the century mark for the second straight game.
Hendersonville wouldn’t go away quietly, however. Wilkins’ free throw cut the deficit to 12 (100-88) with 2:31 remaining following a 9-0 run. The Jaguars responded with seven of the next nine points (Cox, Dontavious Short and Smith) to push the lead back to 18, and a slam by Leontae Moye completed Farmville’s title run.
“I had to keep bringing people back to the reality of at this time last year, we couldn’t play,” Williford said (The jags had to share the 2A title with Shelby last season as COVID forced the cancellation of the state championship games). “This year we got to play and we are happy for our 15 guys in uniform and our assistant coaches. I’ve had a lot of extremely talented basketball players in my time here and I am blessed to be where I’m at. I’ve said it before, it’s the best job in the state of North Carolina.”
What about the seeding? A two-time defending state champ as a No. 9 seed?
“We weren’t really mad (about the seeding),” Smith said. “It was nothing but a chip on our shoulder.”
Williford said the feeling of winning a state title is special.
“There’s nothing like the bus ride back home after you’ve completed your mission,” he said. “Sometimes it’s the journey, and this has been one eventful journey this year.”
What does the Jags’ coach want people to remember about this three-year run?
“The guys played hard and shared the basketball. It’s about the players buying in. It’s all paid off – play as hard as you can. This is all about them, and I am lucky I have been a part of the ride with these guys,” he said.
The NCHSAA also promoted and honored outstanding sportsmanship and partnered with NC Farm Bureau to award Sportsmanship Awards to one athlete from each of the participating teams in recognition of excellence in sportsmanship throughout the year.
The Sportsmanship Award winners for the game were Amaris Quenum-Steward from Farmville Central and Alex Lemmens from Hendersonville.