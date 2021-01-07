I could hardly wait for the countdown to begin. I was eager as a beaver damning up a stream to build his lodge to see 2020 gone for the last time.
No, I wasn’t watching television. I was simply looking at my watch and listening to the sounds outside my home while sitting in my den.
I live in a rural community. Homes are not built as close together as they are in municipalities, yet I could hear shooting firecrackers in the distance and some rockets set off in the sky. I didn’t want to look. I didn’t care to see the fireworks. I just wanted to know I was officially entering 2021, and with it the hope that the year to come will be brighter to those so negatively affected the past year.
Interestingly, my ears heard many things that night, including the rat-a-tat-tat of some sort of rapid-fire weapon. I won’t try to describe the type other than to say someone expended a lot of valuable ammunition from just after midnight into the early hours of New Year’s Day.
I listened. Sleep was hard to come by, maybe because of the gunshots or quite possibly from the thoughts going through my head.
What did I learn in 2020?
I learned to not take family for granted. Love them when you see them. Tell them you love them each time you leave them.
I learned that Americans will survive regardless of the issues that face them. I guess I’ve known that all along. Americans learn very well on their own how to do the things necessary to take care of themselves.
I learned to social distance. I am so distanced now in a store that I can’t, for the life of me, recognize anyone behind the mask. In fact, it gets downright uncomfortable when a store clerk reaches over my shoulder to stock something on a shelf. I wonder why the store employee can’t just wait for me to get my product and leave.
I learned that I was responsible for everyone’s health. I am not sure I buy into that dictum. You see, we always have, and always will be responsible for our own health simply because you can’t depend on others to do it. In fact, we’ve even been taught to question the doctors who help guard our health and to seek second opinions. We are in charge.
I learned how easily it is to shut down small businesses and watch them struggle to make ends meet. Some did. Some did not. And, many were without help from the federal government — the same government that sends money overseas every year to other countries without thought or fanfare.
Like family, I learned that it became easy in 2020 to simply not see our friends because of the pandemic. The trips out to eat, the class reunions and other manners of socializing were nearly non-existent, and may remain so through this year as well. Tell your friends you love them, too.
I learned that shopping online — which often takes cash away from a local merchant — became easier than going to a big box store and rambling down the aisles in an unsuccessful attempt to find various hard-to-find products. Anyone found any Lysol lately at the grocery store?
I learned that I have more time to reflect on life. For you see, the days ahead of me are not as long as those behind me. Therefore, it is beneficial to me to think about those days and how I spend them and what I do with the hours that are left within each day.
I learned that life goes on, even when there is a lockdown. We still have choices about how we spend our days and what choices we make. Not a soul controls that but each of us individually.
Be kind. Be safe. Love one another.
Tomorrow I will do some writing. How about you?