The day honoring civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has added significance for a Winterville pastor as he continues his fight for justice and a pardon from Gov. Roy Cooper.
“Certain holidays come along with certain vibes,” said Darron Carmon, pastor and founder of Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville and Greater Village Gate Church in Lewiston. “When Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. comes around, for me, that’s a bit personal.”
On Aug. 10, 2022, Carmon was exonerated of a 1994 robbery with a dangerous weapon conviction in Pitt County Superior Court. At age 19 he was arrested and charged with with robbing Fresh Way Foods Store in Winterville after a clerk reported he had been robbed at gunpoint of over $200 cash.
Carmon was sentenced to a maximum term of 40 years in prison after a one-day trial. He was released on good behavior in 2001 after serving eight years of that sentence.
“Prison is slavery,” Carmon said. “It is legalized slavery according to the 13th Amendment. If a person is found guilty of a felony then they are allowed to incarcerate that individual. In my case, I went through that when I wasn’t supposed to. It feels, honestly, like being kidnapped and taken away.”
Over that eight-year sentence, Carmon said most of his fellow inmates were black. In one particular dormitory space, he said that only two of 60 prisoners were white. That same ratio seemed to apply whether he was in Raleigh, Morganton or other state prisons he was transferred to along the way.
Carmon said that Monday’s celebration is a chance to reflect on how far black people have come since King helped spearhead the civil rights movement in the 1960s. The pastor, who leads his own organization to fight against institutionalized injustice, People Against Racism, said King is a personal hero.
While people have come a long way, he said there is much more work to be done and that the church needs to be a key figure in enacting positive change.
“What the government is supposed to stand for, the church does stand for,” Carmon said. “When you talk about equal treatment of people the church is right there. The church is going to lobby for the right, equal treatment of people.
“When the government is guilty of not treating people right, or of being prejudiced or racist, the church speaks out against that.”
Other evangelicals might be on what Carmon called “the other side” of that. Bridging barriers across faith communities is essential Carmon said, adding that church is “one of the most segregated places on Sunday” and that mercy is an essential part of understanding faith’s role as a uniting force.
“When it pertains to church I don’t think it should be that way,” Carmon said. “A lot of the activists have been people who attend church, believe in God or have been called to represent God.”
At his churches, Carmon said he touts the importance of keeping one’s “eyes open to the obvious,” meaning that if you see injustice it is present. To fight it, people must be willing he said.
“Some people don’t want to start trouble (but) the trouble has already started,” Carmon said.
Carmon’s exoneration followed that of another Pitt County man in 2019. Dontae Sharpe was freed after 25 years of wrongful imprisonment for a murder he did not commit. Sharpe last year was pardoned by Cooper.
Carmon wants the same. Through People Against Racism he said he has petitioned Raleigh on the behalf of others many times and that he is willing to do the same for himself.
March to honor King
Advocates on Monday plan to raise awareness about another person they say was wrongly convicted. The annual Martin Luther King Day March will be joined by the Free James Richardson Innocence Coalition. Richardson is serving life in prison for a 2011 conviction of killing two men outside a downtown Greenville nightclub.
The driveby shooting in 2009 has been a topic of public of discussion recently because it prompted the City of Greenville to impose a rule that prohibited new bars from opening within 500 feet of existing establishments. The city modified the rule on Thursday.
Richardson has maintained his innocence since the shooting, advocates said. Speakers Monday will address his case as well as others they say are the result of systemic issues that continue to waylay progress.
“We have to build a movement,” said organizer Don Cavellini of the Pitt County Coalition Against Racism. “King, before he was assassinated, came to that realization as well. (We need) to sustain these things that people need to survive. This Monday, we’ll be talking about these things which are crying out for change. The fact that people can’t find quality affordable housing in Greenville. We’ll be talking about the fact that the city council and county commission, as a priority whenever there’s a possibility of getting a business in Pitt County put profit before people.”
The march begins at 9:30 a.m. at C.M. Eppes Recreation Center, 400 Nash Street, and continues at the Pitt County Courthouse at 10 a.m. A People’s Feast will be celebrated at the Moyewood Community Center, 1710 W. Third St., immediately following the event. Contact Cavellini at 258-1602 for more information.
More events
- The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties will hold its ninth annual Celebration of the Life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 12:30 p.m. on Monday at Jarvis United Methodist Church, 510 S. Washington St., Greenville.
- The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will hold its 26th Annual Community Unity Breakfast from 7:30-9 a.m. Monday in Harvey Hall at ECU’s Murphy Center, 100 Ficklen Drive.
- Young Women of Promise in partnership with ENC Nonprofit Partners will sponsor its 13th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday celebration at 10 a.m. Monday at Temple of Zion International Ministries, 1012 Dickinson Ave.
- River Park North will host its annual MLK day of service from 9-11 a.m. on Monday.
- ECU’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement will host day of service activities with check-in at the Black Box Theater in the Main Campus Student Center at 9 a.m. on Monday
- ECU’s Department of Health Education diversity committee will host a National Day of Racial Healing event on the lawn between the Main Campus Student Center and the library noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.