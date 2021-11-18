AYDEN — Residents gathered at Veterans Memorial Park last week to honor the military men and woman who have served their country and community.
But one speaker at the Nov. 11 Veterans Day ceremony noted that more action is needed to support America’s vets.
State Sen. Don Davis, who served eight years active duty in the United States Air Force, noted that many veterans today are facing challenges including homelessness, untreated mental illness and high rates of suicide.
“No one should go from living in a tent city aboard to living under a bridge back home. … They have taken care of us, now we must take care of them,” he said.
Davis said he wants to extend scholarships to veterans’ dependents. He also wants to promote the use of hyperbaric oxygen treatment to treat traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The treatment works by exposing patients to pure oxygen which repairs damaged tissue, Davis said. It has not been approved by the Food Food and Drug Administration to treat brain injuries or PTSD, making it unavailable to veterans who are unable to cover the cost independently. He is working with other legislators to change that.
Davis encouraged attendees to thank a veteran each day for their service.
Mayor Steve Tripp, who presided over the ceremony, did just that, thanking veterans and their families.
“On behalf of the town of Ayden, it is a great honor to recognize our veterans and the sacrifices they gave so that we may have freedom,” he said.
Tripp also introduced a second guest speaker, U.S. Army Major General Emmitt Gibson.
Gibson, 77, served in the military for 34 years and fought in the Vietnam and Gulf wars. He commanded the 12th Aviation Brigade and served as the first commander of the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command.
During his career, he received several awards including the Distinguished Service Medal, the Bronze Star Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal.
“Veterans Day is intended to thank and honor all of those who served honorably in the military in wartime or peace,” Gibson said. “As veterans, we are honored to live in the greatest country that has ever existed. We are proud of our country our flag and our national anthem.
“We honor those who have gone before us moreover we pray our citizens will recognize the bounty of our values, our constitution and our republic,” he said.
“I am extremely proud to be a veteran in a country that has done so much to improve the world order in the past 245 years,” Gibson said.
Following the speakers, the Ayden Veterans Motorcycle Club placed honorary wreaths at the Battlefield Cross statue to honor Ayden residents who were killed in combat. The Ayden Elementary and Ayden Middle School chorus closed the ceremony with a rendition of “God Bless America.”