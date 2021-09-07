COVID-19 cases continue a sharp rise in Pitt County Schools and throughout Pitt County while numbers in Greene County are lower.
As of Tuesday, more than 2,000 students and staff in Pitt County Schools were under quarantine due to possible exposure to the virus, according to real-time data posted by the school system, while nearly 300 active cases were reported.
The Board of Education was set to discuss the issue at its Tuesday meeting. Check thestandardenc.com for updates.
On Friday, the school district’s weekly summary said 118 cases of the virus were reported among students and staff on campus from Aug. 27-Sept. 2. This included 108 cases among students and 10 among staff members.
The total was nearly three times the number reported during the first four days of classes, when the district had a record high of 38 student cases in addition to four cases among staff members.
As of 7 p.m. Friday, the real-time dashboard that tracks cases on and off campus indicated 1,921 quarantines, up from 824 at the same time the previous week. The dashboard also showed an increase in the number of active cases of the virus, 287, up from 205 on Aug. 27.
On Tuesday those totals were 2,017 and 296. D.H. Conley and Ayden-Grifton high schools were reporting the largest number of active cases and quarantines among the system’s 39 schools.
Pitt County Schools has about 3,600 employees and about 23,700 students, nearly all of them on campus.
Greene County Schools does not report real-time numbers or the number of students and staff under quarantine.
The system reported a total of 28 confirmed positive cases in its weekly report released on Friday. It reported 32 case the prior week.
About 3,400 students attend the county’s six schools, which have about 500 teachers and staff members.
The number of COVID cases in Pitt County overall continued a steady rise.
On Tuesday, the 14-day case rate jumped to 1,029 per 100,000 people, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services dashboard. That compares to 853 per 100,000 people the previous Tuesday. It’s the ninth week of increases in data tracked by The Standard.
The total number of new cases over the last seven days climbed to 982 on Tuesday, about 140 cases a day. That compares to 877 last Tuesday, about 125 cases a day.
The Pitt average topped 300 new cases a day in January before a vaccine was widely available. It had fallen to closer to six cases a day by June before the delta strain was prevalent.
Vidant Health reported Tuesday that 169 people were hospitalized in its facilities as of Monday, the same as the previous week.
The number of people dead in Pitt County from COVID-19 rose by eight over last week to 122, according to DHHS dashboard data available Tuesday. Two deaths each occurred on Aug. 28 and 29 and one each occurred on Aug. 30 and Sept. 2. Date were missing for the two other deaths.
At least 21 people have died in Pitt County since July 12, according to the dashboard.
The dashboard showed that a total of 50 Greene County residents had died as of Tuesday, two since July 13.
The 14 day infection rate was 897 per 100,000 people. The county averaged about 10 new cases a day over the last seven days.
The widely available COVID-19 vaccines are very effective at preventing infection from the virus, according to health officials.
People who are vaccinated also are far less likely to get sick or need medical attention if they do get infected.
Masks, distancing and hand-washing help prevent infected people from spreading the virus, officials said.
About 47 percent of Pitt County’s population and about 43 percent of Greene County’s population was fully vaccinated on Tuesday. The statewide figure was 61 percent.