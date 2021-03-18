SNOW HILL — The COVID-19 vaccines are now widely available to most people across the state and the Greene County Health Department will no longer keep a waiting list for people who want to receive it locally.
The health department is asking residents to call 747-8181, 747-8182 or 747-8183 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday-Friday to make an appointment to receive the Moderna vaccine.
Anyone who registered for the waiting list who has not been contacted should call to make an appointment and ask the staff member to take them off the waiting list, a news release said.
The vaccine is available by appointment only. No walk-ins will be accepted. County officials said efforts have been made to contact individuals on the waiting list. Those efforts will continue until the list has been depleted.
About 13 percent of Greene County residents had been fully vaccinated, or about 2,768 people, as of Monday, the most recent data available from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. About 16 percent of Pitt County residents, or 28,556, were fully vaccinated. About 12 percent of the state population was fully vaccinated.
New cases remain on the decline. Greene County averaged less than 1 new case a day between March 9-15. Pitt County averaged about 22 cases a day. The death toll in Greene County was 42; it was 84 in Pitt.
Starting Wednesday, people 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions may sign up to receive the vaccine. The conditions range from asthma to sickle cell disease and include current and former smokers.
These people are part of Group 4 and they will join frontline essential workers who make up Group 3, people 65 and older in Group 2 and health care workers and long-term care residents in Group 1.
The second portion of Group 4 is to be eligible on April 7. It includes several categories of essential workers who did not meet the criteria under the previous groups.
No date has been set for when the vaccine will be opened to the general public, Group 5, although providers throughout the state have offered vaccines to the general public when eligible community members have not filled available appointments.
Visit vidanthealth/vaccinate, pittcountync.gov, walgreens.com or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines/find-your-spot-take-your-shot in addition to calling the Greene County Health Department.
State and local authorities are continuing to urge people to wear masks in public and maintain 6 feet of distance and wash hands frequently. The CDC last week advised fully vaccinated people that they could gather in small groups with other fully vaccinated people.