Pitt county’s public school students retured to the classroom Tuesday following a 10-day spring break, but for some students it means back to school in more ways than one.
It marked the first time in more than a year that most of Pitt County Schools’ middle and high school students return to campus at once rather than alternating weeks. The school board set Tuesday as the date after last month’s approval of N.C. Senate Bill 220, the school reopening bill.
The change will allow middle and high school students to return to four days each week of in-person instruction, similar to a model adopted for elementary students in October. Remote learning will continue on Mondays for the last eight weeks of school for all grade levels. Students still have the option of attending remotely full-time.
“We’re really excited about having more kids on campuses starting tomorrow,” Pitt County Schools Superintendent Ethan Lenker said at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.
Other districts throughout the region also are bringing students into the classroom more often due to the state’s decision to waive the requirement for students to remain 6 feet apart. Like Pitt, Edgecombe, Greene, Lenoir and Martin counties are returning to additional on-campus instruction this week. Beaufort, Carteret and Wilson counties began bringing their students back each week in late March.
In addition to changing the distancing requirement from 6 feet to 3 feet, the state has also discontinued mandatory temperature screenings for students and staff. Other COVID-19 prevention measures, including face coverings and symptom screenings, remain in place.
About 70 percent of Pitt County Schools’ 23,000 students are in-person learners; students have the option attending virtually through the end of the school year. Alternating weeks of in-person and remote learning is no longer an option.
While many parents applauded the move to more face-to-face instruction, Maria Bright, whose son, Andrew, is an eighth-grader at C.M. Eppes Middle School, views today’s restart with mixed emotions.
“I’m still nervous but hoping that most of the teachers are vaccinated,” she said. “I was hoping that he could have been vaccinated because now you’re going to have more kids, more people.”
The school district reported last month that it expected that up to 70 percent of its employees will have been vaccinated before middle and high school students return to full-time instruction. COVID-19 vaccines have not yet been approved for anyone younger than 16.
While Bright believes in-person learning is better than virtual instruction for her son, she also is concerned about the effects of yet another change.
“We’ve done everything,” she said, recalling how the school year has evolved. “At the beginning of the school year, we started virtual. In January, we got on the list to switch to the hybrid.
“I think it’s a great thing that the kids are getting back, but for him this is another transition,” she said of Andrew, who transferred to Pitt County from Durham in 2019 and is identified as an exceptional student. “This will be his fourth different environment, so I’m a little worried about that.”
The coronavirus pandemic has kept learning environments in flux since March 2020 when schools were closed for what was initially predicted to be a two-week shutdown. Since that time, some students have experienced as many as a half dozen transitions, from paper packets to laptop computers last spring to hybrid or full-virtual education in the fall. In January, the district returned to full-virtual instruction for two weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Perhaps nowhere have the transitions been more numerous than at Eppes, which was damaged in a series of storms prior to the start of the school year in August. Due to the destruction of its roof and resulting water damage, the school had no room for students in seventh and eighth grades, who had no choice but to start the school year online.
A month later, neighboring Immanuel Baptist Church opened half a dozen of its classrooms for the school to use rent-free to accommodate students while Eppes was being repaired. After the school board’s move in March to make more face-to-face instruction available, Immanuel relocated its children’s ministry to give the school three additional classrooms.
Senior Pastor Asher Panton said the students have been a welcome addition to the church building, where members of the congregation have spent little time since March 2020. While Immanuel reopened its sanctuary to worshipers last fall, it was closed again after only two weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across the state and nation. The church is scheduled to return to in-person worship on April 25.
“During this time of a pandemic, you oftentimes feel isolated,” Panton said. “It’s it’s been really neat to hear the life in the building.”
Immanuel Children and Youth Director Holly Hilliker said she expects limited physical interaction between the church and the school, which uses a separate entrance.
“We’re definitely not trying to be intrusive,” said Hilliker, whose husband, Brian, teaches at Eppes, “but being a good neighbor.”
How long the school and the church will continue to share space is not yet known. The renovation project, which will cost about $3 million, includes an elevator installment, science lab upgrades and window replacements. A scheduled completion date of Sept. 10 would require Eppes to have some classes at Immanuel for at least the first three weeks of the 2021-22 academic year, which Panton said would not be a problem.
“We agreed as a church to allow Eppes to use our building as long as they need it,” he said. “It could be a while, but we’re OK with that.”
That additional move won’t affect Andrew and fellow eighth-graders, who will be making their transition to high school. Bright expects, in some ways, that the experiences of the last two years will help prepare them for their next phase.
“The transition has been tough, but overall I think it has taught us some resilience of being able to change,” she said. “Maybe this will be a life lesson for us in the long term to deal with any type of adversity.”