A man with a prior conviction for second-degree murder has been arrested on multiple charges of assaulting a woman he lived with in Ayden, according to court documents.

Warrants obtained from the Pitt County Courthouse said that Montrelle Dominique Williams, 34, was arrested by Ayden police on March 27 in connection to a March 16 incident on Fawn Road in Ayden. The home is north of N.C. 102 and east of downtown Ayden.

