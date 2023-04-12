A man with a prior conviction for second-degree murder has been arrested on multiple charges of assaulting a woman he lived with in Ayden, according to court documents.
Warrants obtained from the Pitt County Courthouse said that Montrelle Dominique Williams, 34, was arrested by Ayden police on March 27 in connection to a March 16 incident on Fawn Road in Ayden. The home is north of N.C. 102 and east of downtown Ayden.
A warrant for assault on a female listed Williams’ address at 720 Fawn Road, while other warrants said he resides at 308 E. Roundtree Drive in Greenville.
Warrants said Williams spied on the victim using hidden cameras in a bedroom occupied by the victim and that he took her vehicle. It also said on the day of the incident Williams assaulted the woman with a pocket knife, his hands and his feet.
The warrants detailed that the victim suffered injuries to her throat after Williams allegedly sat on her chest and choked her with both hands. They said he also headbutted her and punched her in the face with a closed fist and at one point held a knife to her throat, the warrants said.
On the day of his arrest, the Pitt County Courthouse database said that Williams violated a domestic violence protection order at the residence. That charge was not listed on warrants.
According to North Carolina Department of Public Safety records Williams has a prior conviction for second-degree murder from an April 4, 2009, incident in Pitt County.
He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and released on Aug. 28, 2022. His parole was set to end on May 25.
Williams served that sentence concurrent to sentences for second-degree burglary and common law robbery from incidents on June 23, 2006, and Jan. 1, 2008, respectively. It is unclear if he was incarcerated for those crimes at the time of the murder.
Charges from the March 16 incident include: assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury; assault with a deadly weapon; assault on a female; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; and misdemeanor secret peeping.
Statutory rape
An Ayden man has been charged with child sex crimes related to an incident last month, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday.
A news release from the office posted to social media said that deputies investigated a report of a statutory rape on March 20 leading to an investigation by the agency’s Major Crimes Unit.
The release said that the investigation resulted in warrants being issued for Matthew Scott Cannon, 23, of 4147 Emma Cannon Road, Ayden.
The warrants were served April 5 leading to Cannon’s arrest. He was charged with a count each of indecent liberties with a child and statutory rape of a child 15 or younger.
Cannon was jailed in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $525,000 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing.