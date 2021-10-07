State and local leaders, scientist and academic experts will gather in Greenville next week for a first-time conference to focus on waterway challenges ranging from flooding to hurricane mitigation.
The first WATERS conference will be hosted in the city by U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy with Reps. David Rouzer and G.K. Butterfield. U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis will join remotely. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It is an invitation only conference but will be open to the public for remote viewing at youtube.com/watch?v=W-TMa-4j6As
A news release from Murphy’s office said the Water Adaptations to Ensure Regional Success Summit is a bipartisan conference to hear from leading experts about human adaptation strategies to waterway challenges in North Carolina. The summit also will develop legislative plans to combat the challenges over the next 5, 25 and 100-years, the release said.
Summit participants will cover a range of waterway issues, from flooding in inland streams, creeks, and rivers to hurricane mitigation and other marine coastal issues.
Presenters include:
- Jay Faison, Chairman, American Flood Coalition
- Ed Kearns, Ph.D., chief data officer, First Street Foundation
- Antonia Sebastian, assistant professor, Department of Earth, Marine and Environmental Sciences, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Barbara Doll, Ph.D., PE, associate extension professor and extension specialist, Biological & Agricultural Engineering Department and NC Sea Grant, NC State University
- Hans Paerl, Ph.D., Kenan professor of marine and environmental sciences, UNC-CH Institute of Marine Sciences
- Reide Corbett, Ph.D., dean an executive director, integrated coastal programs, East Carolina University Coastal Studies Institute
- Laura Moore, Ph.D., professor, Department of Earth, Marine and Environmental Sciences; Director, Collaboratory for Coastal Adaptation over Space and Time (C-CoAST), University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Melissa Roberts, founder and executive director, American Flood Coalition
- Dave Canaan, director, county storm water engineering and flood mitigation, Mecklenburg County
- Saskia Pardaans, senior adviser on infrastructure and water management at the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands
- Matthijs Bouw, Dutch architect and urbanist and founder of One Architect (est. 1995), an award-winning Amsterdam and New York-based design and planning firm.
- Mark Harrell, expert in water adaptation from coastal Louisiana
- N.C. House of Representatives Speaker Tim Moore
- Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
- Col. Ben Bennett, Ph.D., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- Greg Williams, Ph.D., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
- Joseph Long, Ph.D., Earth and Ocean Sciences Department, University of North Carolina-Wilmington
- John Preyer and Mr. George How
- ard of Restoration Systems
- John Nicholson, chief deputy secretary for the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality
- Colin Mellor, environmental policy adviser for the N.C. Department of Transportation
- Tim Beard, U.S. Department of Agriculture representative to the Natural Resources Conservation Service of North Carolina (virtual)
- Gavin Smith, Research Center at NC State University
- Amanda Martin, N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency