AYDEN — State Democrats made a stop in Ayden on Monday to rally their party and discuss rural challenges like infrastructure ahead of upcoming elections, but a state Republican leader said meeting such needs is a shared priority.
N.C. Democratic Party Chairwoman Bobbie Richardson and her staff visited Ayden District Park on Jolly Road where they were joined by local Democrats. Pitt County Party Chairman Sonny McLawhorn, Commissioner Ann Floyd-Huggins, Sen. Don Davis and District 3 Chair Chris Hardee were among officials who joined Richardson.
“One thing is clear, we have to keep electing Democrats up and down the ticket,” Richardson told the crowd of just over 20 people. “We must protect the State Supreme Court from a conservative takeover.
“We must elect as many Democrats as we can to the legislature and make sure we can uphold the veto. We must elect Democrats to defend our public schools and create educational opportunities to ensure our communities and residents are enjoying the prosperity of what the Democrats bring to their communities.”
Representation in Pitt County is split almost evenly across party lines. Redistricting and the upcoming elections could shift that, however. New maps have moved state House District 12, held by Republican Chris Humphrey, out of Pitt County. Retiring Democratic Congressman G.K. Butterfield’s District 1 seat is also up for grabs.
Among the problems Richardson said continue to inhibit rural communities, access to high-speed Internet is a chief concern. She and McLawhorn said the both personally experience shoddy broadband access at their homes.
She said North Carolina already has seen the benefit of increased funding for broadband but more needs to be done. “I need it where I am. Many times when I have to host a meeting for the state, I stay in the office because internet breaks up so badly at my house.”
Humphrey, whose district currently includes Ayden, said in a phone interview following the event that broadband in rural areas is an issue that crosses the aisle. He said that the Republican majority in Raleigh was instrumental in approving $500 million in the state budget dedicated to broadband expansion.
“It is a nonpartisan issue,” Humphrey said. “At least it should be.”
Martha Knight-Johnson, who traveled from Edgecombe County for the event, said the Democratic party’s reliance on social media is an issue for rural residents. Knight-Johnson said that seniors and others who do not frequent social media regularly feel out of the loop from the party when they do not receive updates.
“What good is social media if we do not have Wi-Fi?” Knight-Johnson asked Richardson, who said she would bring that question back to Raleigh to be addressed.
McLawhorn said that many of the issues that face rural areas could be easily solved if Republicans decided to cooperate.
“Pitt County, just like a lot of other areas that have a substantial rural component, is hurting in some ways,” McLawhorn said. “All of that could be cured by the Republican majority in Raleigh.
“For example, Medicaid needs to be expanded. It is not right that working, middle class people, cannot get the same health care as rich people. With Medicaid they could.”
McLawhorn said that rural hospitals also suffer from the lack of Medicaid. Humphrey said that for him and many other Republicans representing rural areas, Medicaid is not the issue Democrats are making it into.
“The Joint Legislative Committee on Access to Healthcare has had a lot of good conversations on the subject,” Humphrey said. “Jon Kasich was called in for a meeting recently as have other leaders from red states. I know that Medicaid expansion could help many of my constituents, I just need to see some figures.”
Humphrey said hospitals can be more transparent with information on how Medicaid is used. He also said that in the last budget, health care was given a fair shake. Up to $215 million was granted for a new Brody School of Medicine building at East Carolina University.
“There is tons of money going towards schools,” Humphrey said. “Broadband is taking time.”
Democrats will next visit Washington, N.C., for their rural listening tour.