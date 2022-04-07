SNOW HILL — A glass facade fabrication and installation business is causing a lot of buzz with its new Snow Hill facility.
The N.C. Global TransPark Economic Development Region hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning at Building Envelope Erection Services (BEES) located at 1441 Nahunta Road, Snow Hill.
BEES was founded in 2013 by Trey Taylor, Will Brown and Chad Loggins. Since its founding, the company has fabricated, assembled and installed glass facades on more than 40 projects in North and South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.
The projects have encompassed higher education, transportation, commercial office space, institutions and health care. They include the Vidant Cancer Care Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Tower, the Brodhead Center at Duke University and the Charlotte Douglas International Concourse expansion.
Initially, the fabrication and assembly work was done in one building while another served as a warehouse. BEES secured a $75,000 grant from the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority to upgrade the warehouse so the assembly operations could have its own space. Construction was complete at the end of 2021, but the ribbon-cutting ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.
The company also was awarded two performance-based grants: $75,000 from the N.C. Department of Commerce and $19,300 from Greene County incentives. Pitt and Greene EMC provided a $9,000 grant and a Lenoir Community College Training Grant added $9,900.
County manager Kyle DeHaven spoke at the ceremony saying, “I appreciate BEES’ investment in Greene County. We’re very thankful to have been part of this process and we hope to find more grants to assist you in the future.”
Chairman of the Greene County Board of Commissioners Bennie Heath added, “I admire you all for what you have done. I admire your employees for what they do to support this business. I’m so glad to see you succeed and I wish you the very best in the future.”
Harold Thomas, vice president of the economic development region, added, “I’m really glad that Greene County is a part of the N.C. GlobalTranspark Region because it brings our county, Lenoir County and Wayne county together to help with projects like this.”
Will Brown, BEES vice president thanked everyone who celebrated the milestone.
“I’d like to extend our sincere thanks for the support of our organization by the Greene County commissioners led by Mr. Bennie Heath, County Manager Kyle Dehaven, the folks at the NC Economic Development Partnership and the N.C. State Commerce Department,” Brown said.
He continued, “Our greatest thanks go to the team members in the BEES Inc. family who have worked and strived so hard to continue to grow into the organization we are today. We’re excited to continue our partnership with all the community citizens and organizations as we work to further our mission of building better because we build together.”
Brown announced that last week BEES had begun production on the largest project in company history: redeveloping the main campus of the North Hills shopping center in Raleigh.
“We have the material and the fabrication facility getting prepared for construction on that site, which will be ongoing through this year,” he said. “We have some other opportunities that we are hoping to land over the next 30 to 60 days that will be solid chances for us to continue to grow into 2023 and even into 2024.”
The company has a total investment of $1.25 million in Greene County and has promised to add 17 new employees. Brown said the company is actively hiring.
“The environment for hiring currently is very challenging but we are working with the folks at commerce and economic development groups who have got us in touch with some of the community colleges locally. We are doing our best to leverage those resources to try and acquire new talent,” he said.
The company is looking for fabricators, mechanics and operation supervisory staff. Visit the company’s website for more information about career opportunities.