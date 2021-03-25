The Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications for 2021 from students in the Farmville area.
These funds may be used toward tuition, fees, books, laptop or printer for students pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree at a community college or university.
The scholarships are awarded annually and must be used toward attending an institution of higher education. Each annual scholarship renewal is contingent upon satisfactory performance and normal progress toward the associate or bachelor’s degree.
Applicants must be a high school graduate from the area served by Farmville schools.
All applications must be postmarked no later than April 30 and sent to the Farmville Central High School counselor or to the Foundation.
Applications are available from the guidance counselor at Farmville Central of on the foundation’s website: nrcsfoundation.org
The Mailing Address for NRCS Foundation’s Scholarship application is: Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 27, Farmville, N.C. 27828. Attention: Hilda Smith.