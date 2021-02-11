Nathan R. Cobb Foundation offers assistance

FARMVILLE — Assistance from the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation came in a “timely manner,” Sierra Harris and Ashley Streeter said Friday after they were presented with financial aid from the Foundation’s families in distress initiative.
“The families in distress initiative is a movement designed to transform people’s lives from survival mode to better sufficiency and quality of life,” according to Foundation President Alma Hobbs.
The initiative strives to assist families economically, socially, mentally, physically and spiritually.
The program offers practical and useful activities and programs, economic education, family relations, consumer education, youth development and community resources. One-on-one consultations, workshops and educational programs also are available.
Assisting families in distress is just one of the Foundation’s three goals. It also strives to provide financial assistance through scholarships and provides Christian education.
Thanks to an anonymous donation, the Foundation was able to provide $600 certificates to Streeter and Harris.
“We were very fortunate. We had a donor to donate funds for us to support two families,” Hobbs said.
“I want you to know that our organization is a means to support the community in Farmville. We are very careful that we are good stewards of the funds given to us.”
Money can be used for food, rent, school supplies, gas and utilities. A representative from the Foundation approves purchases.
Streeter and Harris are both single mothers and were thankful to receive the assistance.
“I have seven kids. This is a blessing to me,” Streeter said.
Harris is a mother of four.
“It was a blessing. It means a lot and we’re very grateful,” Harris said.
To make a donation to the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation, mail checks to the Nathan R. Cobb Foundation, P.O. Box 27 Farmville, N.C. 27828.