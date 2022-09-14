FARMVILLE — Residents and officials celebrated the opening of the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Pavilion, a new event venue, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.
The pavilion features a large sheltered space, a catering kitchen, storage space and restrooms. It is located at 3876 S. Main St., beside the Farmville Community Center.
“The pavilion is conveniently located in a space that is already community-based,” Alma Hobbs, NRCS president and town commissioner. Hobbs said Thursday the pavilion is designed to “provide citizens access to an open space for hosting outdoor gatherings, entertainment, youth events, retreats, family gatherings.”
The foundation received $450,000 in USDA Rural Development grants to finance the construction of the venue along with support from the town and other donors.
“Our rural citizens need a space where they can come together for community events and fellowship. This pavilion is a continuation of Rural Development’s investment into this rural community,” said USDA Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight, a Farmville native.
The venue will be available to rent with proceeds going toward the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation Scholarship Program, which provides funding toward tuition, fees, books and technology to students pursuing an associate or bachelor’s degree at a community college or university. The program has provided over $100,000 in aid to students over a number of years.
The foundation also provides support to families in distress due to circumstances beyond their control and supports spiritual education by providing educational materials, equipment and supplies for youth.
Hobbs distributed plaques thanking partners for their assistance and support to Mayor John Moore on behalf of the Town of Farmville, Reginald Speight, Kim Daniels, a USDA Rural Developent Area Specialist, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners, architect John Farkas of JKF Architecture and Owen Burney of Burney & Burney Construction.
“What a journey it has been for the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation. We would not have reached this incredible milestone if not for all of our supporters, donors, family and friends,” said Hobbs. “All of you were ultimately responsible for making this day a reality.”