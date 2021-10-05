Nearly $2 million in pandemic relief funding will help Vidant Health expand remote patient monitoring services and help Greene County Health Care open a community health center in Snow Hill.
Vidant Health and Greene County Health Care are among the 10 care providers in the 1st Congressional District to receive funds to help address the challenges they are facing becaus of the COVID-19 pandemic, said U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, who represents District 1. The money is through the American Rescue Plan.
Vidant Health is receiving $897,000 from the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program Fund. The health system will use the money to purchase remote patient monitoring equipment to evaluate and treat patients with and without COVID-19 symptoms, monitor chronic conditions, and improve patient care.
“The remote patient monitoring equipment and platform purchased by this fund will enable us to provide access to clinical care and services for patients in their homes across the vast rural area served by Vidant Health,” said Todd Hickey, chief clinical network development officer.
Treating more patients remotely will reduce risk of exposing patients and providers to the virus and free capacity in hospital facilities for people who can’t be treated remotely, he said.
Equipment will include interactive tablets for audio and visual connection with patients along with peripheral devices such as a blood pressure cuff, stethoscope, pulse oximeter, glucometer, thermometer and a weight scale, Hickey said. The tools will help providers monitor chronic conditions such as heart failure, obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes and hypertension, as well as acute exacerbations of conditions and associated treatments.
They also will monitor and treat patients confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19, Hickey said. Patients will have their temperature, oxygen saturation, heart rate, blood pressure, blood sugar and lung sounds transmitted to a monitoring clinician for evaluation. Getting this information helps doctors determine what treatment a person needs at home.
“This would allow for space and resources to increase access to health services for patients who require a higher level of care than can be safely provided outside of a facility/clinic setting,” Hickey said. “Furthermore, remote patient monitoring helps to minimize the impact of social determinants of health, such as transportation needs, that impact many of the historically underserved populations within the Vidant Health Service area.”
Butterfield, D-Wilson, said supporting telehealth will ensure providers in eastern North Carolina have the necessary technology to keep people healthy. Carolina Community Health Center in Wilson was awarded $1 million to purchase similar telehealth devices.
“Health care providers were quick to adapt to new modes of providing care, like telehealth, but in doing so shouldered a severe economic burden in their efforts to serve their communities,” Butterfield said.
Greene County Health Care, which provides medical, dental and behavioral health care in Greene, Pitt and Pamlico counties, will receive $917,329 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s Health Resources and Services Administration.
CEO Doug Smith said the funds will be used to renovate the former Walgreens building the agency purchased at 1106 Kingold Blvd. in Snow Hill. The building, which has more than 10,000 square feet, will become the home of Snow Hill Integrated Care Services.
“We plan to offer medical care, mental health care, mammography, lab services, medication assistance, case management, and migrant and farmworker services,” Smith said. The facility will bring the organization’s total treatment rooms to 12, and have space for another health care provider.
“This is the first step in our plans to expand our ability to serve residents of Greene County and eastern North Carolina,” Smith said. “This state-of-the-art facility will increase access to high quality, affordable, integrated care in our community.”
The renovation work is underway. The center’s goal is to open the facility in the summer of 2022 but it will depend on factors such as the availability of materials and weather, he said.
“Our community health centers have been on the frontlines of this pandemic since day one, ensuring our hardest-hit communities are safe and protected,” Butterfield said. “Funding community health centers makes affordable, cost-effective, high quality preventive and primary care services available to individuals regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.”
More than 91 percent of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and nearly 63 percent are racial/ethnic minorities, according to Butterfield.
The other 1st Congressional District community health centers that will receive funding area:
- Carolina Family Health Centers, Wilson: $706,877.
- Gateway Community Health Centers, Gatesville: $522,055.
- Goshen Medical Center, Faison: $1,080,118.
- Metropolitan Community Health, Washington, N.C.: $557,277.
- Opportunities Industrialized Center, Rocky Mount: $602,597.
- Roanoke Chowan Community Health Center, Ahoskie: $677,084.
- Rural Health Group, Roanoke Rapids — $912,863.