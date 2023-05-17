A Farmville Middle School coach is casting a wide net to help raise funds for equipment for the school’s volleyball team.
Coach Michelle Myers has set up a Donors Choose campaign to ask for contributions to pay for a new volleyball net system. The school’s current system, which is almost 20 years old, has sustained damage that nearly caused the team to have to forfeit a match during the last season.
“I think we’ve been riding our original net for as long as we could,” Principal Jeremiah Miller said. “When we started getting feedback from the referees, that’s when we started putting things in motion to make it (the purchase of a new net system) happen.”
Unlike a backyard volleyball net, a net system that meets school athletic competition requirements is not cheap. Replacement costs are expected to exceed $7,000.
“It is an expensive system,” Pitt County Schools Athletic Director Rob Maloney said. “It is a major expense. The school really wasn’t prepared in one year to make this purchase.”
He said that, unlike high schools, middle schools rarely have athletic booster clubs to help raise money for their sports programs. Middle school athletics also generate less money in ticket sales than high school sports.
“You’ve got to make that money stretch a long way,” Maloney said. “(Football) helmets are a yearly purchase; baseballs are a yearly purchase. A volleyball system just doesn’t happen every year. That’s why this is so much bigger.”
Miller said budget constraints require middle school sports teams to be creative with their fundraising efforts, finding ways to generate support not only from parents and community members but corporations as well. In December 2019, Farmville Middle’s volleyball team received a $1,000 donation from U.S. Cellular for uniforms and equipment. The spring, team members sold snack items and raffle tickets at the Farmville Dogwood Festival to raise funds for the new net system.
While crowdfunding is not new, Maloney said much of athletic fundraising has shifted since the coronavirus pandemic.
“The reason that happened is during COVID we were trying to get away from kids going door to door,” he said. “That’s where the rise of that approach came. Now you reach out (online) and you’ve got the contact information for your friends and relatives.”
Snap! Raise and other types of online fundraising have become more popular, although some online fundraising sites have been criticized for keeping 20% or more of funds raised to cover fees.
The Pitt County Board of Education is taking steps toward regulating employees’ use of online crowdfunding tools. The board earlier this month gave gave preliminary approval to a new policy that would require school employees to obtain permission before launching any school-related crowdfunding campaign. Policy 7360/8225, which is expected to come up for a final vote in June, also requires the use of district-approved crowdfunding sites, such as Donors Choose, for any fundraising campaigns.
In 2022, Myers successfully used Donors Choose to raise money for training equipment for Farmville Middle’s volleyball team. But the two campaigns she launched were much smaller, around $250 each. As of Wednesday, about half a dozen donors had contributed about $1,500 toward the current campaign, which continues until June 25.
Miller said if Farmville Middle receives sufficient donations for a new net system, it will keep the old system for physical education classes and other recreational use. He added that even if the amount raised is short of the goal, that would not block plans for the upcoming volleyball season.
It would not be unprecedented for the school to share athletics facilities. Farmville Central’s softball team has played home games at Farmville Middle.
“We would have to go to our sister school and either borrow their equipment or try to play in their gym,” Miller said.“We look out for each other in Farmville.”
Still, he is hopeful that the community will support the team, which finished the fall season with a winning record and performed well in its conference.
“Farmville is a big sports town,” Miller said. “We compete athletically, but we also want to have nicer equipment.”