Farmville Central Volleyball

Farmville Central High School’s Lauryn Pitt rises above a net system at the school for a spike in 2019. The cost of replacing such net systems has supporters raising funds to buy one for neighboring Farmville Middle School.

 File photo/The Daily Reflector

A Farmville Middle School coach is casting a wide net to help raise funds for equipment for the school’s volleyball team.

Coach Michelle Myers has set up a Donors Choose campaign to ask for contributions to pay for a new volleyball net system. The school’s current system, which is almost 20 years old, has sustained damage that nearly caused the team to have to forfeit a match during the last season.

