The Pitt County ABC Board is building a new retail store on a site in the Marlboro area of Farmville near the Brightleaf Shopping Center on U.S. 264 Alternate, Mayor John Moore announced.
The board approved final plans for the store in cooperation with the Town of Farmville, Moore said in a news release July 16.
The 5,000-square-foot facility which will enable better customer access and a larger and more varied inventory, the release said. The new facility will replace the existing store on West Wilson Street, which is less than a third of the size of the new store and lacks adequate parking and inventory.
The news release said the $1.5 million business will likely serve as a catalyst for more retail development in the Marlboro area and draw visitors from surrounding communities including northern Greene County.
"I believe the addition of the new ABC retail store in the Marlboro business district of Farmville represents the beginning of new business in the area," Mayor Moore said. "The potential for more development and creation of new jobs is a positive thing for Farmville. Thank you to the Pitt County ABC Board for working with the Farmville Board of Commissioners to make this a reality."
“We are excited to get into a new, larger Farmville retail store that will better serve the Farmville community,” according to Adam Sullivan, general manager of the Pitt County ABC Board.
Construction planning is ongoing with building construction anticipated to begin by Sept. 1.