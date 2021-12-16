A new member was among those sworn in during Monday's Snow Hill Board of Commissioners meeting.
Faye Daniels took the oath of office along with Mayor Dennis Liles, Geraldine Shackleford and Rosa Wilkes. Wilkes was also sworn in as mayor pro tem.
Daniels said she was excited about being a new town commissioner of Snow Hill.
"I was born and raised here and I wanted to come back here to give back to what was given to me when I was growing up here," she said. "I am an advocate for public safety. I have over 32 years of experience in public safety. I will be advocating for that.
"I will be advocating for activities for our children and economic development and even some historical buildings that we can preserve,” Daniels said.
Liles honored Bobby Taylor, former mayor pro tem and owner of Greene Ridge Racquet Club, with a plaque to recognize his years of service to the town.
“His tennis courts have helped many organizations raise money, Red Cross and the LCC to name a few," Liles said. "He’s always been fair and he always tells it like it is. Being mayor pro tem when I was sick with COVID, he did an awesome job. He loves Snow Hill.
"(Taylor) gives his time serving on other boards. He's a businessman but he is never too busy for the town. He will be missed,” Liles said.
Taylor has served on the planning board for the past 18 years and was appointed mayor pro tem in 2019.
Liles also recognized town employee Gerald Beaman with a proclamation.
The proclamation praised Beaman for his service to the residents of Snow Hill for the past 13 years.
Liles said Beaman has been, “Committed and dedicated to public service and has worked tirelessly to promote the wellbeing of the citizens of Snow Hill in Greene County.”
Other business
The board approved a motion to hold a public hearing to discuss the new electronics manufacturing company based in Snow Hill, Precision Graphics. The hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday.