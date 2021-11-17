The Ayden Chamber of Commerce introduced its new executive director to town leaders during a special called town board meeting this month.
Holly Aiken told the Board of Commissioners that she will focus on recruiting new members to the organization, retaining existing members and ensuring they receive benefits they were promised. The town helps fund the chamber but the nonprofit operates separately from the town.
Aiken said her goal is to have a 2022 budget ready before the end of the year to present to the board. “It’s important to have transparency. If you’re going to continue to support us, you should know where the funding is going,” she said.
Aiken replaces Jimmy Adams, a Greenville resident who assumed the role on Jan. 13. Officials did not discuss Adams’ departure during the meeting. Attempts to seek further information from chamber officials have not been successful.
Aiken said during the Nov. 8 meeting that her objective is to provide structure to the network of businesses. She encouraged town officials and other at the meeting to discuss the functional aspects of the chamber and areas that can be improved.
Many praised the chamber’s role in successful events like the Collard Festival and the Christmas Parade. After Hours events and ribbon-cutting ceremonies are other ways the residents feel the chamber helps to promote businesses, officials said.
Some said past leadership failed to engage with all businesses in the community. Mayor Pro Tem Ivory Mewborn said past leaders did not make an effort to recruit businesses in south Ayden. Aiken said she would make an effort to be inclusive of all businesses.
She said she would like to see more diversity in the chamber and on its board. Aiken also plans to cultivate relationships with the surrounding chambers in neighboring towns to expand Ayden’s economic reach, she said.
The chamber currently has 35 members. It offers five membership levels that guarantee different benefits.
Memberships for individuals and non-profit organizations begin at $100 and offer basic listings on the chamber website and community calendar. The highest tier costs $1,000 and members will receive social media posts, ribbon-cuttings and radio ads.
Chamber officials said a more formal introduction of Aiken was coming.
“There’s a ton of work to be done but it’s been extremely helpful to hear this feedback,” she told the board. “It’s given me new ideas, expanded on ideas I’ve already had and given me new resources. I hope we can continue to work well together.”