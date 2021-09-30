Holly J. Little will take over as the Greene County Clerk of Superior Court on Friday, following the retirement of Sandra E. Beaman, the court announced.
Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Imelda J. Pate appointed Little to the position and will swear her in during an 8 a.m. ceremony in Courtroom 1 of the Greene County Courthouse.
Little began her career with the clerk’s office in 1998, when she was appointed to serve as a deputy clerk of court by Joyce J. Harrell. In 2003, she was appointed as an assistant clerk by Sandra B. Sutton, a position she maintained with Beaman.
Throughout her tenure, Little has served in every division, including juvenile, civil, criminal, estates and guardianships, a news release from Greene County said.
“She is well-liked in the judicial community and in Greene County,” the release said. “Her knowledge, training, and experience in the clerk’s office over the years has established a firm foundation for her to rely on in fulfilling the important and vial role as the clerk of superior court.”
In her letter of interest to Pate, Little noted changes the court system faces in an era of increased reliance on, and use of, technology.
Referencing her rapport with the other deputy and assistant clerks, Little said, “It is very important at this time of change to maintain cohesiveness in the office in order to provide the same level of service the citizens of Greene County have come to expect and appreciate from the clerk’s office.”
Little’s term will continue through November 2022, when the seat will be up for election. She is eligible to seek election to the post.
Beaman announced in August her intention to step down on Sept. 30. She was appointed to serve as a deputy clerk by Joyce Harrell in 1985. In 2003, she was appointed as an assistant clerk by Sandra Sutton. Sutton retired in July 2014 and Beaman was elected to the post in November of that year.
“I have worked with fellow court personnel and have grown to respect, love, and protect our court system and each person who has a role in keeping our court system moving,” Beaman said in August.
“It has been an honor and joy to serve the citizens of Greene County in the court system for the past 36 years. Mostly I thank God for paving this path for me and allowing me to serve, through his guidance, the citizens of Greene County.”