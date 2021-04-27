FARMVILLE — The Farmville Public Library reopened to the public in its new building at 4276 W. Church St. on April 19 after moving from temporary facilities.
The $5 million, 17,000-square-foot facility is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Face coverings must be worn to enter the library. Free disposable face coverings are available at all service desks, as well as a kiosk located on the first floor.
Frequent cleaning and sanitizing of high-touch surfaces continues, and hand sanitizer is available throughout the facility. In-person programs are held outdoors when weather permits and inside when social distancing is feasible.
Curbside pickup service is still available. Patrons requesting this service should call the library at (252) 753-3355 when they are parked in the parking lot and a staff member will bring the materials outside to a pick-up table.
Designed by Smith Sinnett Architecture and built by Farmville-based Farrior and Sons, the two-story structure emerged alongside Emmanuel Episcopal Church over the last 18 months.
While patrons are most likely to use the Church Street entrance nearest the parking lot, the building also is accessible from Walnut Street, via an outdoor seating area between the library and the church.
In addition to three private study rooms (one downstairs and two upstairs), the library includes a bright yellow maker space, equipped with a 3D printer that patrons can use to create crafts and other projects.
The space is on the first floor behind separate areas for kids and teens, which are indicated by yellow and green architectural structures resembling funnel clouds that extend from floor to ceiling.
Open shelving was selected to allow for more natural light and to improve sight lines. Glass is a prominent feature both inside and outside the building.
The second floor of the new building provides space for adults, including a research area for genealogy and local history. Areas for children, teens and adults all have new furniture, computer equipment and bookshelves, provided through grant funding.
The glass entrance to the history center displays some of the library’s history, including a mantle and stained glass window from the original library building, which opened on May 11, 1954.
Known as Farmville Public Library Founder’s Day, May 11 has been selected for the dedication ceremony of the new library as well.
The celebration will include tours of the new library. The event will begin at 10 a.m. Visit farmvillelibrary.org and facebook.com/farmvillepubliclibrary.