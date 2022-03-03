Pitt County’s new county manager talked about economic and community development projects that are on the horizon and how her parents’ small business roots influenced her approach to her new job.
Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher, speaking at Tuesday’s Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Power Luncheon, said she is committed to being a good listener, a good communicator, a creative thinker, a team builder and consensus building.
Gallagher, who was promoted to the Pitt County attorney position in 2008 after serving 10 years as an assistant attorney, noted it is her sixth week in her new position.
“It is not a position I would have pictured myself in six months ago, but it is one that I am super excited to be in and one that will hopefully strengthen relationships and collaborative partnerships to lead Pitt County into the future,” Gallagher said.
A county manager’s role is to guide, facilitate and direct the implementation of the vision and priorities of the elected board of commissioners.
Unlike a municipal government, where all departments report directly to the city manager, county managers have to work with groups like public health and social services — organizations whose operations are overseen by appointed boards that select their respective department heads. County managers also work with the sheriff, an independent elected position, and a school system system overseen by an elected school board.
“In order to be successful on the county level, I have to recognize and respect the independence and lack of control over these different entities but collaborate and inspire them to reach the same goals the county commissioners have so we are all working on the same page and moving together,” Gallagher said.
Gallagher said she had a special place in her heart for small businesses because her parents owned a grocery store and later became involved in real estate development.
“My earliest memories are me standing on a milk crate so I could reach the register, checking out customers,” she said. Her other mother sliced meat and made catering platters while her sisters swept floors and stocked shelves.
“I learned at a very young age the value of hard work, the value of teamwork,” Gallagher said. “I learned to treat everyone with respect regardless of race or background. Whether you paid by food stamps or were my largest customer of the day, every person and every customer was important. Those core values are ingrained in me.”
Those values are reflected in her plan to meet with about a dozen county employees, randomly selected, for breakfast one a month to discuss their ideas and concerns.
Exciting things are taking place in Pitt County, Gallagher said.
In January, the commissioner directed staff to spend up to $13 million to build a new administrative building for the sheriff’s office so its divisions can be housed in one location near the detention facility. The project should be bid in early spring.
The commissioners also approved the purchase of 20 acres of property in Farmville Corporate Park to erect a shell building, in an effort to attract more business and industry to the community, she said. The county has an option to buy an additional 150 acres for future projects.
The county will soon deed land it owns in Indigreen Corporate Park to the Greenville-ENC Alliance, with the anticipation that a shell building will be constructed.
“It is this type of collaboration and partnership that I believe is necessary to keep Pitt County competitive,” Gallagher said.
Pitt County and the City of Greenville also expect to receive $10 million over an 18-year period to address opioid issues in the community.
The money is Pitt County’s share of a global settlement agreement reached in a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.
Representatives of groups working in prevention, remediation and care will meet to develop a strategic plan for using the money. No one wants to spend the money on random organizational expenses or dole it out piecemeal, Gallagher said.
“I was so thrilled in my initial conversations with community partners that everyone was willing to get around the table and talk about their part in the opioid process and work together to come up with a global plan that everyone can buy in and present to the commissioners,” she said.
The commissioners are also scheduled to receive a report Feb. 21 on community suggestions for using $35 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding the county will receive.
“There are a lot of great things ahead for Pitt County. I often think how cool it is that I get to wake up and come to work every day for the sole purpose of making our community a better place,” Gallagher said.