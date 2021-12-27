Pitt County’s soon-to-be manager said her decision to apply for the job was not spontaneous, and with her appointment she is ready to continue serving the county’s residents.
Janis Gallagher was hired Dec. 21 to take the helm on Jan. 1. She has spent nearly the last 30 years practicing law. Twenty-one of those years were in Pitt County with the last 10 as county attorney.
“Life is an adventure,” Gallagher said on Dec. 22. “I have practiced law all of my life. I graduated from Wake Forest in 1995 so that is almost 30 years of legal experience. I love it. I love my role as county attorney and what I do serving the people of Pitt County and Pitt County government. Opportunities for a county manager position come along once in a long while, and it was never anything that I would have anticipated. Is that not how career changes kind of go?”
When County Manager Scott Elliott announced his retirement in May, Gallagher said she did not wish to pursue the job. The Pitt County Board of Commissioners posted an initial advertisement for the position and brought in candidates to interview.
“I wanted in that first round to give deference to others in the county (who were) in more of a deputy manager position who may have been interested,” Gallagher said.
A second advertisement went out in October, at which point Gallagher said conversations with staff and the board illuminated the possibility.
“In talking with the commissioners, other department heads and the management team I started to believe it would be a good fit,” Gallagher said. “I was thrilled the board had the confidence in me to appoint me.”
That confidence came as a unanimous vote following a special called session of the board on Tuesday night. Gallagher said the unanimous decision was humbling and an honor.
Confidence in her own abilities, as well as stemming from the board’s decision, is something Gallagher said she brings to the largely financially-focused position. It is not as far from her current role as some might expect, she said, especially when working with essential team members in whom she “continues to have complete faith.”
“I have great confidence in my ability to manage all aspects of the position,” Gallagher said. “The budget is one of the most important and largest things that we do. I believe one key to success is surrounding yourself with exceptional team members and exceptional department heads. Pitt County is so blessed to have exceptional department heads at every level and really high functioning teams within each of those departments.”
Key members of that team Gallagher referenced will include deputy county manager and chief financial officer Brian Barnett, with whom Gallagher served on the county’s management team. Elliott was part of that team too. He has high hopes for her stint in the position.
“She will be fine,” Elliott said. “She was part of the management team the majority of the time she has been here and is well versed in almost all the matters and affairs we deal with.”
Gallagher said the team will be essential in her decision making and growth.
“I will accept the challenge of learning what I do not know and ask for help when I need it. I have observed the budget process for the past 21 years and, from that perspective, I do not believe there will be that many surprises,” Gallagher explained.
“I feel very confident in what we legally can and cannot spend money on, in the structure of the budget and the legal parameters of a budget ordinance,” she said. “In reality, the priorities for budgeting are set by the board of commissioners and I have to implement their priorities.”
“When I break down those pieces, I can work with all of those pieces.”
As for being the first woman to step into the role, Gallagher said the gravity of that did not strike her until after the vote was decided.
“So, it is special to be the first of anything” Gallagher said. “It was not a factor that I really realized until after the fact when someone, I think Commissioner Ann Floyd-Huggins, said to me ‘Wow, you know you just made history.’ I think it is a very cool thing, and I also do believe that in my inner core when you are committed to diversity and inclusivity and making decisions for the right reasons based on quality and competence, that those kinds of things are never on the forefront of your mind. It is a cool notion after the fact.”
Hoping to hit the ground running in 2022, Gallagher said Pitt County is in a unique position to grow in the first quarter, seeing a capital improvement plan that includes an administrative building for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and projects that use American Rescue Plan Act funding to invest in infrastructure like broadband.
Elliott noted that this year the county’s fund balance at 33 plus percent. The board’s stated goal is 18 to 20 percent, per Elliott.
“To the community, I want them to know I am committed to public service and that we are here to serve them,” Gallagher said.
“I’m not naive enough to think we do not have our challenges too,” Gallagher said. “We need to make sure that we adequately fund and manage the priorities for the county — education, public safety, human services and recreation. All of those things put together make for an awesome place to live.”